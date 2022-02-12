Shepherd's 33 points power California upset of Oregon, 78-64

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 33 points and California earned its first win in Eugene and the Pac-12 Conference's biggest upset of the season, smacking the Ducks 78-64 on Saturday.

Cal grabbed the lead with a 24-0 run in the first half and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the entire second half.

The Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11) had struggled through 10 straight losses and had not won a road game coming into this week's road trip to Oregon. They posted their first road win Thursday, beating the Beavers 63-61.

Oregon jumped out to a 12-5 lead almost five minutes into the game but Cal answered with 24 unanswered points to take a 27-12 lead and by the time Shepherd threw down a dunk with two seconds left in the half the Golden Bears held a 38-22 advantage.

Shepherd, the lone Cal player to reach double-figure scoring, was 13 of 15 from the free-throw line and hit 9 of 15 shots from the field while the Golden Bears shot 26 of 50 (52%) as a team. Shepherd grabbed seven rebounds, had three assists and made four steals.

Oregon came into the game having won 10 of its last 11 games, including its last four straight, but hit just 22 of 58 shots from the field, including 5 of 27 (37.9%) from behind the 3-point arc.

Will Richardson led Oregon (16-7, 9-3) with 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 15 points and De'Vion Harmon contributed 11.

Cal returns home to face Colorado (Thursday) and Utah (Saturday). Oregon hosts Washington State Monday.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

