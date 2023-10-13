Shepherd’s Bush: Police hunt woman after 13-year-old girl attacked on London bus

The woman police want to identify (Met Police)

Police are searching for a woman after a 13-year-old girl was left needing hospital treatment after a violent attack on a bus in Shepherd’s Bush.

The victim boarded the route 283 bus near Shepherd’s Bush Green around 7.30pm on August 1 and made her way to a seat at the rear.

The suspect, a woman in her late teens or early 20s, was blocking the aisle and refused to move, said officers.

She then took the girl’s drink, poured it over her head, and launched an “unprovoked” attack with “excessive violence”.

A man who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

The bus stopped outside the Bush Theatre on Uxbridge Road and the suspect got off, leaving the victim on the floor. The girl was taken to hospital before being discharged.

PC Tom Jasper from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “This was an unprovoked assault which resulted in excessive violence being used against a young girl.

“We have issued an image of the woman we want to identify – if you recognise this person, or have any information about this incident, then please get in contact immediately.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6796/1Aug.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.