Shepard Smith Returns To The Anchor Chair On CNBC For Opinion-Free Newscast: “We’re Not Here To Tell You How To Think”

When Shepard Smith returns to the anchor chair on Wednesday, he’ll be occupying one of his former time slots, 7 PM on weekdays, but in a very different environment, CNBC.

He also wants The News with Shepard Smith to be a very different show than what you’d get on Fox News, his old employer, or any other cable news channel.

“There’s plenty of places for opinion, for telling you how to think, and I have nothing bad to say about any of them,” he said in an interview last week. “It’s just not what I want to do. What I want to do is this, and it just matched so perfectly.”

It’s been almost a year since Smith surprised many in the news business, and many of his colleagues, when he abruptly announced his departure at the end of his 3 PM newscast on Fox News, where he had spent 23 years since its launch.

It was no secret of the tensions between Smith and some on the opinion side of the network.

Some of the disagreements spilled out into the open, and the breaking point seemed to come when one of Tucker Carlson’s guests attacked Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, and Carlson did not challenge the comments. On air, Smith called the Carlson guest’s attack “repugnant.” The next night, Carlson directly criticized Smith.

Several weeks later, Smith announced that he had asked the network to release him from his contract.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it is my hope that the facts will win the day, and that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will always thrive,” Smith said in his final newscast, having moved from the evening hour in 2013.

Smith doesn’t dive into details about his departure that day. Instead, he said, “I just decided that I needed a new challenge. I mean, I made friends for a lifetime there. And I helped write a first draft of history there. I traveled around the world and to neighborhoods across the country, and I leaned a lot about life and myself and reporting.”

But he said that “people leave jobs all the time. I made a decision to move on to something different. I’ve moved on.”

Under the terms of his departure agreement with Fox News, Smith could not immediately jump into reporting for another network. In the interim, speculation quickly centered on where he would land, whether it be a cable news rival or a broadcast network spot.

Asked if he considered exiting the business altogether, he said, “Yes, I certainly did. When I first left old co, I went with my partner and we went to see family. We went to sporting events. We took a trip to North Africa. And while we were there, COVID hit, and we knew it was coming. We had stocked the freezers and ready to go hunker down. We were not fools. We saw it coming.”

He said that by the second week in March, during the lockdown, “I thought a lot about where we had come from, where we were going, what my place is, and what I really want to do. Do I feel I still have something to contribute? Would I still feel excited to get up every morning, begin reading as the sun comes up and finish it all the way after the sun has gone down? I came to the conclusion that I did, and I did largely because this place was offering me the challenge that I was looking for.”

Smith said that he interviewed with all the networks but it was the “conversations with CNBC that best match what I want.” His show will largely use the correspondents of CNBC and their facilities and also rely on NBC News, NBC stations, Telemundo and Sky News.

“If Stewart Ramsay is on scene somewhere in Europe, we have access to Stewart Ramsey or anyone else at Sky News,” he said. “It just felt like the best group of journalists with volume and coverage everywhere and the mission of just seeking the truth, finding the truth and telling the truth.”

When Cesar Conde was tapped in May to lead the newly formed NBCUniversal News Group, he was given oversight not just of NBC News and MSNBC, but CNBC, which had been under a separate silo led by Mark Hoffman. That is changing. “It’s all under one umbrella where we are able to use the resources of the whole company,” Smith said.

A preview of the tone of the show came when Smith recently interviewed Bob Woodward about his new book, Rage. In the CNBC segment, Smith made note of the fact that Trump held a rally with thousands of people “most without masks and with no social distancing set up by the campaign, a potential super spreader event.”

