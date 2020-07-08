Shepard Smith, the former Fox News host, is joining CNBC as an anchor for a new evening news program called “The News With Shepard Smith,” the network announced on Wednesday.

Smith will serve as the executive editor of his new program, which will begin airing in the fall. He will also become CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor.

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work. I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad,” Smith said in a statement.

More to come…

Read original story Shepard Smith to Join CNBC As Host of Evening News Program At TheWrap