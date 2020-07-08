Shepard Smith Will Join CNBC Evening Lineup
Click here to read the full article.
After giving Fox News Channel the business with an abrupt departure last year, anchor Shepard Smith is likely to find himself more engaged with news about the subject. He’s joining CNBC to host a new evening-news program, marking one of the first major outside hires by the NBCUniversal-owned cable outlet in years.
More from Variety
NBCU's New News Chief Pledges Broader Diversity Goals for Unit
Fox News Fires Ed Henry After Workplace Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Misconduct
CNBC Shuffle: Morgan Brennan to 'Squawk on the Street' as Sara Eisen Focuses Solely on 'Closing Bell'
More to come…
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.