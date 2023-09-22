Shep Rose Starts to Suspect Chemistry Between Ex Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll: 'I Would Not Be Surprised'

On Thursday's 'Southern Charm', new cast member Jarrett "JT" Thomas pressed Austen Kroll on his relationship with Shep's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green

Stephanie Diani/Bravo via Getty 'Southern Charm' stars (from left) Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll

Thursday’s Southern Charm opened with Taylor Ann Green trying to promote canned cocktails, her new job after quitting her position as an orthodontic assistant to travel the world with ex-boyfriend Shep Rose. Unsurprisingly, she regretted that decision.

“I was just out of the job without something else lined up,” Taylor, 28, said in an on-camera interview.

Now, Taylor found herself as a brand rep for Day Chaser cocktails and tried pitching restaurant and bar owner Leva Bonaparte on them. “Impressing Leva would be kind of a big deal,” Taylor told the cameras.

Leva, 44, didn’t seem that impressed, but she supported Taylor’s new endeavor. The mom of Lamar Jr., 5, also called Taylor out for implying to Craig Conover at Madison LeCroy's wedding celebration that his girlfriend, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, cheated on him.

"There is a rumor going around that Paige has been not faithful to Craig," Taylor said.

"But it's just a rumor," Leva responded.

Taylor admitted that she "said it to be hurtful" and confessed in an on-camera interview that "I genuinely regret" what she said to Craig, 34.

MORE NEW BEGINNINGS

Taylor’s newly anointed BFF Olivia Flowers tried to move on, too, by going on a date with Rod Razavi, whom she met at a bar.

“I was in Neverland and now I’m on earth,” Olivia told the cameras of how dating Rod compared to dating Austen Kroll.

Rod went above and beyond for their date by making a separate stop to get Olivia gluten-free bread for her sandwich. “You really are a gentleman,” Olivia said to Rod, while also making it clear she didn’t know the meaning of the phrase “dime a dozen.”

In the wake of her wedding celebration, Madison LeCroy, FaceTimed with her mom and informed her that she and husband Brett Randle started discussing having a baby.

Paul Cheney/Bravo via Getty Brett Randle and Madison LeCroy on 'Southern Charm'

“We’re talking about me getting off birth control,” Madison, 32, said.

The mom of 10-year-old Hudson also shared that Brett, 37, pulled back at his job as a firefighter in California. “Now he’s in an office versus out fighting fires and he’s doing it to be with us more,” Madison told her mom.

In a confessional interview, Madison said: “If I have a baby, I would want him around all the time.”

A LOVE TRIANGLE FORMS

Meanwhile, Austen, Craig and Justin Thomas, a.k.a. JT, met up for a round of golf. JT recounted inviting Taylor to meet up with him during a trip to France and revealed that “in Paris, she hooked up with my friend.”



JT asked Austen if it bothered Shep, 43, that the Trop Hop beer founder stayed close to Taylor.



“I think it’s his way of staying in touch with her,” Craig chimed in. “I think it actually comforts him.”

Stephanie Diani/Bravo via Getty 'Southern Charm' star Jarrett Thomas

To the cameras, Craig said that Austen, 36, and Taylor hanging out violated his personal policy of not hanging out with friends’ exes. “It messes with the trust that you have in your friends,” Craig added.



JT told Austen as much back on the green. “It’s a slippery slope,” JT said. “You can’t be friends and loyal to both. It’s going to come back and bite you.”

When the trio met up with Shep, JT grilled him on why he let Taylor go.



“It’s going to be hard to be better than her,” JT said to Shep. “She’s like, literally perfect.”



Shep felt there were “plenty of fish in the sea” and didn’t seem concerned — until the conversation turned to Taylor's friendship with Austen.



“I sort of see Austen as a life raft between me and Taylor and I get information,” Shep said in an on-camera interview. “I ask, ‘How she is? What she’s up to? Is she happy? How was she last week?’ Because I care.”



JT warned Austen to “be careful” with his relationship with Taylor. “When you have a sleepover with a girl that is your friend’s ex, I mean…” JT said.



Craig didn’t know what JT was referring to, so JT explained that, one night after going to a bar, he, Taylor and Austen went back to Austen’s house. JT said he went home, but Austen stayed. JT learned about this when he texted Taylor to get coffee the next morning.



“She’s like, ‘I’m leaving Austen’s now,’” JT said.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo 'Southern Charm' stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

Austen claimed Taylor stayed in the guest room that they’ve never kissed. Craig thought Austen was lying because Austen looked down and to the left while talking about not kissing Taylor.



Later, they met with up with Rodrgio Reyes and the conversation turned back to Austen and Taylor’s relationship.



“I thought their relationship was really strong and it was something I was okay with, but I didn’t know about spend the nights and stuff,” Shep said.



The guys leave to watch the sunset and Shep mused over how he thought relationships and marriage will continue to look differently than they did in his parents’ day. “Girls want careers and s---,” he said to Craig. “Like, I don’t know. It’s very progressive.”

Meanwhile, Austen asked JT to stop bringing up Taylor, and he agreed.



Craig told Shep he found Austen and Taylor’s friendship “really inappropriate and weird.”



“I’m 50/50 on if there’s something that happened between them,” Shep said, adding, “I would not be surprised if they both looked at each other like, ‘Let’s just go for it and no one will ever know.’ I think it’s f---ed up.’”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

