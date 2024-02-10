Shep Rose Was 'Low-Key Considering Popping the Question' to Taylor Ann Green Before Split, Austen Kroll Drama

Rose detailed how him being a "a f---ing idiot" during a night ultimately led to his July 2022 split from Green

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Shep Rose (left) and Taylor Ann Green

Shep Rose was considering getting down on one knee before his July 2022 breakup from Taylor Ann Green.

The Southern Charm star, 44, admitted on PodcastOne’s When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany that he was “low-key thinking about popping the question” before reflecting on how their two-year relationship came to end.

He pinpointed the beginning of the end of the pair’s relationship was when he went “to go meet someone at a club,” adding, “I shouldn’t have gone at all. And I was in no condition to be out.”

Taylor Ann Green/Instagram Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

“Taylor put me in the Uber to go home and I got a phone call and went redirected my Uber and was I don’t know, being a little amorous I’d say, towards some of… a staff member there who I don’t really know who it was. But anyhow, [it] doesn’t matter. It happened. Taylor came and grabbed me and I obviously felt ashamed the next morning and the next few days… I just knew that I shouldn’t have been out and about.”

He added that the situation escalated when Green received a DM from a woman which caused her to be “all upset, as she should be.”

He recalled feeling like “a f---ing idiot,” adding, “Then, she was like you know what, we’ve lost a lot of trust here. And I was just like, OK, well, that’s a bad way to go into such a big serious, one of the biggest decisions of your life on her behalf as well.”

“I don’t want her going into it being like, this guy’s rightfully so an idiot, a wildcard, whatever you want to say,” he continued. “So yeah, we just sort of ended it. Ended right there. Still care about her. Still talk to her family a lot.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty (2), Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2022 that the Bravo stars had split, with insiders noting that problems in their romance came down to Rose's disinterest in being faithful.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one source said at the time.

"She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish," another insider added. "He'll regret this."

Following the split, Green, 29, hooked up with her costar Austen Kroll after filming the show's season 8 reunion, which sent shockwaves through the cast. She later admitted on a November episode of Southern Charm that she was the one to start things up between the pair.

“I caught him off guard though, that was the thing,” Green said of Kroll, 36. “I initiated it. I take full responsibility for that.”

However, the pair’s relationship never went to the next level, she explained, “There could’ve been a real connection there but there just, there wasn't.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Shep Rose

As for Rose, he would still consider tying the knot, saying on When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, “There's something to be said for the marriage and kids that resets yourself. I mean if it doesn't, then you’re really in trouble. But you should. It just refocuses your priorities and puts it literally in wiring that you've got to walk this path and you should walk this path.”

“And it should be a good thing for you and good thing for them and it should do this beautiful family. I think there’s something to be said,” he continued. “I’ve chased every whim, all my pleasures, I haven't stopped short at. I don’t know if you're supposed to do that your whole life because maybe that’s sort of, maybe there’s supposed to be a balance. You know? And you’re supposed to sacrifice and have to do things that you don’t, you're not dying to do. But you have to do them because you’re responsible to do them.”

“I would never go into that saying ‘I need to change so I’m going to do this,’” he concluded. “But I do think it’s a beautiful thing and it’s something to consider.”

Southern Charm can be streamed in full on Peacock.



