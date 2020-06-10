Shenzhen Sipotek Updates Automated Optical Inspection System And Sorting Machine Product Line

Top machine vision inspection system manufacturer adds enhanced precision and efficiency to industry-leading products

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Shenzhen Sipotek, a professional machine vision inspection system manufacturer, today announced that it is updating its line of optical sorting machines. Optical sorting, sometimes called "digital sorting," is an automated process that uses digital cameras and lasers to sort solid products in a manufacturing workflow. The new products feature enhanced precision and efficiency.

"We are in an intensely competitive category, so we are always pushing ourselves to do better," said a spokesperson for the company. "As a result, we invest significantly in R&D and continuous skills improvement for our people-along with extensive efforts to improve our own manufacturing quality." Sipotek is renowned for the quality of its Visual Inspection Machine portfolio and CCD visual inspection machines. The company employs over 70 senior R&D personnel, coming from global corporations such as Huawei, Byd and Foxconn.

Optical sorters leverage advanced software and machine intelligence, as well as optics, to recognize the color, shape and size of an object. It can also analyze an item's shape and structural properties-even its chemical composition, all at remarkably high speed. Typically, the sorter compares objects to a user-defined accept/reject criterion. Sorters are used in a wide variety of manufacturing contexts as well as in agriculture. The technology is constantly becoming more sophisticated and versatile.

About Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd.

Since its establishment 15 years ago, Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd. has been committed to the research, development and manufacturing of image technology and machine vision. They produce automatic visual inspection machines, automated vision inspection systems, industrial machine vision cameras, automated optical inspection machines and optical sorting machines. The company offers customers low cost and high quality.

