Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Sheng Siong Group's (SGX:OV8) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sheng Siong Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = S$154m ÷ (S$765m - S$218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Sheng Siong Group has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sheng Siong Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sheng Siong Group.

What Can We Tell From Sheng Siong Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Sheng Siong Group's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 28% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 85% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 28%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Sheng Siong Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Sheng Siong Group's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Sheng Siong Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sheng Siong Group that you might be interested in.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

