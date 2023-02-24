Shenandoah Telecommunications' (NASDAQ:SHEN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Shenandoah Telecommunications is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0067 = US$5.9m ÷ (US$978m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 7.2%.

View our latest analysis for Shenandoah Telecommunications

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shenandoah Telecommunications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Shenandoah Telecommunications is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 4.5% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.7%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 31% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Shenandoah Telecommunications' ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Shenandoah Telecommunications you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here