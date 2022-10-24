Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s quarterly financial results and business highlights.

Date: November 2, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (833) 630-1956

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,900 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co



