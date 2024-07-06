Shelton '100% ready to go the distance' again

Ben Shelton says he is "100% ready to go the distance" again after coming through a third successive five-set match to reach the Wimbledon fourth round.

The American 14th seed defeated 2021 semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Court One.

Up next for Shelton is world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

It will be a huge task for the 21-year-old, who has played on five of the six days in the Championships so far.

However, Shelton said he is "really excited" about facing the Italian and "always confident in my abilities, no matter who is on the other side of the net".

He has followed in the footsteps of his father and coach Bryan, who reached the last 16 at Wimbledon 30 years ago.

Resuming from Friday with Shelton leading 3-2 in the first set, both players held firm on their serve to set up a tie-break which the Canadian took.

Mistakes from Shelton put him on the back foot but he used an excitable crowd to take the next two sets with some fantastic serving.

However, Shapovalov fought back to force Shelton into another deciding set.

Buoyed by the American support in the crowd, Shelton produced a host of brilliant forehand winners to book his place in the last 16 in three hours and five minutes.

Eight-time men's champion Roger Federer was in attendance on Court One alongside parents Robert and Lynette [Getty Images]

Elsewhere, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev has set up a meeting with 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov after beating German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-3).

Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard became the fifth lucky loser in the Open era to reach the fourth round with a 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over 87th-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori.

Fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert defeated American Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (11-9) 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) and will play defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Italy's Fabio Fognini in another five-setter, coming through 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5 6-7 (1-7) 4-6. He will play American 12th seed Tommy Paul on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur was handed a walkover when Frenchman Lucas Pouille withdrew with an abdominal injury before their third-round match.