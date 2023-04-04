ShelterZoom Secures ISO Certification for its Document Tokenization Platform

Also announcing HIPAA compliance for its suite of blockchain-based tools, supporting its mission to grant patients complete access and control over their medical records

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / ShelterZoom, a leading blockchain-based, smart document SaaS provider, secures ISO 27001 certification, the international standard-bearer for IT security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection. Armed with a certification from the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) and HIPAA compliance, ShelterZoom empowers a wide array of organizations and enterprises across all industries to securely control their sensitive data.

ShelterZoom's smart-document platform offers a suite of blockchain-based products geared toward empowering organizations across virtually all industries to operate in a more secure, efficient, affordable, and eco-friendly manner. ShelterZoom has built an end-to-end suite of SSOT® (single source of truth) technology solutions to facilitate secure management of files and the first email extension (Document GPS) capable of tokenizing attachments, giving senders the ability to revoke download and share permissions.

Designed by the International Standards Organization (ISO), ISO 27001 outlines best practices for information security and privacy. Receiving ISO 27001 compliance certification puts ShelterZoom in an elite group of global businesses adhering to the leading standards for information security management systems. The certification, which was verified via an MSECB audit, highlights ShelterZoom's ability to address and protect critical data assets from digital threats and vulnerabilities.

In addition to achieving ISO 27001 certification, an assessment from Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance confirmed ShelterZoom's compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. federal legal standard to protect sensitive patient health information. HIPAA compliance makes it easier for healthcare providers and professionals to integrate ShelterZoom's Document GPS and other solutions into their existing systems, and enable patients to enjoy easy access and control over their medical records.

"It's been an honor to work with the ShelterZoom team while helping them obtain the ISO/IEC 27001 certification," said Jeremy Rasmussen, Abacode Chief Technology Officer. "Our expert team is dedicated to helping our clients achieve security and compliance goals that result in competitive business advantages. This certification demonstrates ShelterZoom's commitment to their customers and their data security."

"Receiving ISO 27001 certification is a major milestone for ShelterZoom because it underpins everything we've been building." says Chao Cheng-Shorland, ShelterZoom's CEO and Co-Founder. "At ShelterZoom our mission is to enable all enterprises to take control over their content with zero data breaches, while enjoying the highest degree of security. And, receiving HIPAA compliance only reinforces the ISO certification within the healthcare industry."

About ShelterZoom:

ShelterZoom is a leading provider of enterprise-level blockchain-based smart documents, smart contracts, and blockchain API integrations. The blockchain-based SaaS company was founded in 2017 and serves enterprises of all sizes and industries, including healthcare, financial, government agencies, law firms, non-profits, publishing, academia, and real estate. ShelterZoom's suite of tools are integrated with its trademarked-Single Source of Truth technology which helps prevent data leaks and breaches while significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

