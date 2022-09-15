ShelterZoom Recognized in Two Categories in Gartner(R) Hype Cycle(TM) for Blockchain and Web3 2022

The New York-based startup empowers individuals and businesses to manage, track, and customize access to their documents even after they are shared. Document GPS, a secure and efficient document tokenization software built on blockchain, is their latest product.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / ShelterZoom , a leading blockchain-based SaaS provider serving enterprises, businesses, governments, non-profits, and individuals, has been named twice in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Blockchain and Web3. Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, recognizes ShelterZoom in the categories of "Enhanced Blockchain as a Service" and "Tokenization" as a Sample Vendor.

Email-based attacks across the globe drastically last year, during which some 91 percent of UK-based organizations were successfully compromised by an email phishing attack. As ransomware attacks grow more sophisticated and state-level attackers enter the game , organizations of all kinds need seamless solutions for conducting everyday business operations and communications securely.

Document GPS, one of ShelterZoom's signature solutions, leverages blockchain to securely tokenize content for the purpose of protecting ownership of original work. Whether documents or any other type of file attachment, the email extension empowers users to track their email attachments and revoke access, even after a recipient has opened the email. The feature also prevents downloads, which can significantly reduce the excessive carbon emissions and data pollution from the repeated uploading and downloading of the tens of billions of attachments sent on a daily basis.

Document GPS joins ShelterZoom's other Web3 tools, including DocuWalk and 1REport, that combine to provide end-to-end solutions for businesses and individuals to carry out their entire workflow in a secure, fully remote, and digital manner.

"Our Document GPS tool is just the latest example of how we want to make Web3 a safer, more secure place to transact and do business," says Chao Cheng-Shorland, Co-Founder and CEO of ShelterZoom. "To us, to be one of a few companies named twice in the 2022 Hype Cycle report is a great testament to the breadth of solutions we have brought to market."

"As per our understanding, Gartner Hype Cycle showcases how intricate the Web3 ecosystem has already become, which strongly suggests there is a growing need to have tools in place which underpin the entire metaverse," continued Cheng-Shorland. "We call what we're building Single Source Of Truth™ since it lets people access the original source instead of copies that could have been tampered with. This can serve Web3 well into the future."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3, 2022, Avivah Litan, Adrian Leow, Rajesh Kandaswamy, 12 July 2022

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, is a leading provider of enterprise-level blockchain-based Smart Documents, Smart Contracts and Blockchain API integration services. The blockchain-based SaaS software company was founded in 2017, servicing large enterprises, government agencies, law firms, non-profits, the publishing industry, academic institutions, real estate and small businesses with fully supported blockchain smart document applications, tokenization and digital asset solutions.

