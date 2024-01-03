Shelter Dogs Overwhelmed with Excitement as They're Allowed to Pick Out Their Own Christmas Present

The Humane Educational Society of Tennessee shared the sweet moment on TikTok

Humane Educational Society/TikTok Dogs pick their Christmas presents at the Humane Educational Society

These pups were definitely on the nice list!

In the days before Christmas, the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted an adorable video of its shelter dogs each choosing their own Christmas present from an overflowing pile.

Set to the Brenda Lee classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," the clip shows each eager dog taking its turn picking an item from a lineup that includes stuffed squeaky penguins, pigeons, gingerbread men and Santas among other holiday and perennial favorites.

The "#wholesome" in the caption pretty much sums the whole moment up!

Comments on the clip, which has more than three million views, include "I'm not crying, you're crying" and "This is one of the best TikToks I've seen this year!"

Staffers have posted sweet videos of the shelter's adoptable cats and dogs on TikTok for the past two years, with favorites including a Hogwarts House sorting sketch and a more recent one dubbed the "Dangle Test" of shelter cats.

The Humane Educational Society was founded in 1910 by Chattanooga local Ethel Hardy, who "was known for picking up stray cats and dogs while driving her carriage through the streets," per the organization's website.

Each year, the shelter takes in around 5,000 homeless pets in hopes of finding them forever homes. Learn more about the dogs featured in the Christmas gift video here.

