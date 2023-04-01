Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce triumphs in son’s sports day race

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest woman of all time, has added another title to her vast haul of medals, winning her son’s sports day race in Jamaica.

The multiple Olympic and world championship gold medallist lined up against other mothers and unsurprisingly won by a distance.

Video footage posted on social media showed the 36-year-old sprinting on the rough grass track, leaving the rest of the competitors in her wake and winning by about 50 metres.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 showed up and floored everyone in the parent's race at her boy's school.😂😂



She is surely having fun! pic.twitter.com/F3HSg5g4c7 — oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) March 31, 2023

Fraser-Pryce is the third-fastest woman of all time, behind Florence Joyner-Griffith and Elaine Thompson-Herah, with a best of 10.6 seconds in the 100m, and is regarded by many as the best female sprinter of all time.

She won gold in the 100m at the 2008 Games in Beijing and London 2012 as well as five world titles in the same event.

Nicknamed the “pocket rocket” because of her 5ft height, in July 2022 the Jamaican became the oldest sprinter to win a world championship when she was victorious in Eugene, Oregon, aged 35.

Fraser-Pryce adjusted her turquoise wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat in Eugene, after she flew around a bend and felt it slipping; but still qualified on her way to winning the title.

Fraser-Pryce explained after the race that it was one of 10 wigs she packed.

She said: “I had my hair done, coloured from home, and I packed them.

“I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I actually did myself.”