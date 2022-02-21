US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

·7 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

Russia's action extends what it said were military exercises, originally set to end Sunday, that brought an estimated 30,000 Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine's neighbor to the north. They are among at least 150,000 Russian troops now deployed outside Ukraine's borders, along with tanks, warplanes, artillery and other war materiel.

The continued deployment of the Russian forces in Belarus raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about 3 million people less than a three-hour drive away.

In what appeared to be a last-ditch diplomatic gambit brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as long as he holds off on launching an assault that U.S. officials warn appears increasingly more likely.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe as long as a further invasion doesn’t occur.

“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war," Psaki said in statement. "And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

In Kyiv, life outwardly continued as usual for many on a mild winter Sunday, with brunches and church services, ahead of what Biden said late last week was an already decided-upon Russian attack.

Katerina Spanchak, who fled a region of eastern Ukraine when it was taken over by Russian-allied separatists, was among worshippers crowded into the capital's St. Michael's monastery, smoky with the candles burned by the faithful, to pray that Ukraine be spared.

“We all love life, and we are all united by our love of life," Spanchak said, pausing to compose herself. “We should appreciate it every day. That’s why I think everything will be fine.”

“Our joint prayers will help to elude this tragedy, which is advancing," said another worshipper, who identified himself only by his first name, Oleh.

A U.S. official said Sunday that Biden’s assertion that Putin has made the decision to roll Russian forces into Ukraine was based on intelligence that Russian front-line commanders have been given orders to begin final preparations for an attack. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive intelligence.

The United States and many European countries have charged for weeks that Putin has built up the forces he needs to invade Ukraine — a westward-looking democracy that has sought to move out of Russia's orbit — and is now trying to create pretexts to invade.

Western nations have threatened massive sanctions if Putin does.

U.S. officials on Sunday defended their decision to hold off on their planned financial punishments of Russia ahead of any invasion, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called passionately Saturday for the West to do more.

“If you pull the trigger on that deterrent, well then, it doesn’t exist anymore as a deterrent," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox on Washington's sanctions threat.

Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The announcement that Russia was reversing its pledge to withdraw its forces from Belarus came after two days of sustained shelling along a contact line between Ukraine’s soldiers and Russian-allied separatists in eastern Ukraine, an area that Ukraine and the West worry could be the flashpoint in igniting conflict.

Biden convened the National Security Council at the White House on Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine. White House officials released no immediate details of their roughly two hours of discussion.

"We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier Sunday at a security conference in Munich, Germany, that saw urgent consultations among world leaders on the crisis. “It’s been over 70 years, and through those 70 years ... there has been peace and security.”

Zelenskyy on Sunday appealed on Twitter for a cease-fire. Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin did not respond to Zelenskyy's offer Saturday to meet with Putin.

After a call with Macron, Putin blamed Ukraine — incorrectly, according to observers there — for the escalation of shelling along the contact line and NATO for “pumping modern weapons and ammunition” into Ukraine. The Kremlin statement mentioned a cease-fire only in passing and made no mention of Zelenskyy’s call for a meeting.

Macron, a leader in European efforts to broker a peaceful resolution with Russia, also spoke separately to Zelenskyy, to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to Biden. Macron’s office said both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders had agreed to work toward a diplomatic solution “in coming days and coming weeks.”

Blinken, the United States' top diplomat, on Sunday renewed his offer to meet one-on-one with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week — on the condition, he said, that Putin has not invaded Ukraine by then.

“Up to the last minute, there is still an option for him to pull back,” Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued an advisory urging greater caution by Americans in Russia overall. “Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance,” it warned.

Immediate worries focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting the pro-Russia rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 14,000 people.

In the eastern Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, separatist leaders have ordered a full military mobilization and sent more civilians to Russia, which has issued about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territories. Claims that Russian citizens are being endangered might be used as justification for military action.

Officials in the separatist territories claimed Ukrainian forces launched several artillery attacks over the past day and that two civilians were killed during an unsuccessful assault on a village near the Russian border. Ukraine’s military said two soldiers died in firing from the separatist side on Saturday.

“When tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of contact, then any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview that aired Sunday on Russian state television.

On the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers said they were under orders not to return fire. Zahar Leshushun, peering into the distance with a periscope, had followed the news all day from a trench where he is posted near the town of Zolote.

“Right now, we don’t respond to their fire because ..." the soldier said before the sound of an incoming shell interrupted him. "Oh! They are shooting at us now. They are aiming at the command post.”

___

Heintz reported from Moscow and Miller from Washington. Mstyslav Chernov in Zolote, Ukraine, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Aamer Madhani in Munich, Ellen Knickmeyer, Robert Burns and Darlene Superville in Washington, Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Lori Hinnant, Jim Heintz And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA

    Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported. RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the shelling occurred late on Sunday. Kyiv and the rebels, at war for the last eight years, have accused each other of increased ceasefire violations over the last few days and the use of heavy weaponry such as mortars and artillery.

  • EU official: Turkey will gain by curbing migration to Cyprus

    ATHIENOU, Cyprus (AP) — A top European Union official says Turkey “has much to gain” if it works with the 27-member bloc to stem migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Vice President Margaritis Schinas said Sunday he’s hopeful Turkish authorities will show the same degree of cooperation on curbing migrant arrivals to Cyprus as they did on helping the EU deal with a Belarussian “hybrid attack” of pushing migrants across its border i

  • Home court: LeBron savors special All-Star trip back to Ohio

    CLEVELAND (AP) On the court where he burst onto the national scene as a high school phenom, LeBron James lived out a childhood All-Star dream. The skinny 12-year-old kid, who longed to make the short trip from Akron to Cleveland the last time the world's best basketball players visited Ohio 25 years ago, had a moment as precious as any MVP trophy on Saturday. Back at Wolstein Center, James found himself surrounded by his best friends, the high school teammates, the ones who have been there for every step of his amazing journey.

  • WRAPUP 10-Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, U.S. and French leaders said, offering a possible path out from one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe." The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

  • Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling

    Ukraine on Sunday suspended operations at one of the seven checkpoints to territory in the eastern Donbass region controlled by Russia-backed separatists, due to heavy shelling, the Ukrainian military said. Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply last week, in what the Ukrainian government called a provocation. Kyiv's Western allies say Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine and are concerned that the escalation might be used as a pretext.

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver at Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white squ

  • Newsroom Ready: Long-track speedskater Isabelle Weidemann carries Canada's flag into closing ceremony

    Isabelle Weidemann captured the entire set of medals in long-track speedskating at the Beijing Olympics. The 26-year-old from Ottawa was chosen to carry Canada's flag into the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. The Canadian team captured 26 medals at the Games.

  • Tomlinson steps down as chief

    Teiawenniserate Jeremy Tomlinson is proof that with every ending comes a new beginning. The elected Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief is officially leaving the office he has been part of since August to join the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) where he has accepted the position of executive director. “It was not an easy decision by any means,” Tomlinson told The Eastern Door. “This opportunity offered more long-term stability for my young family and I, while allowing me to continue serving

  • Vicky Wright will return to NHS frontlines as an Olympic curling medallist

    Wright and her team-mates will play for gold in tomorrow’s women’s curling final.

  • Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

    MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine. In a burst of diplomacy at the annual Munich Security Conference, Harris tried to make the case to American allies that rapidly escalating tensions on the Ukraine-Russian bo

  • US will not consider recognising Crimea as part of Russia, Blinken says

    Move affirms US support for Ukraine

  • Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence. “Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arr

  • Johnson concedes sanctions ‘may not be enough’ to prevent war in Ukraine

    The Prime Minister said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to the biggest armed battle since the Second World War.

  • Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

    Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called "Freedom Convoy" had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia 'planning biggest war in Europe since 1945', PM warns - as loud explosions heard in Donetsk

    Intelligence suggests Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945", Boris Johnson has warned. The prime minister said "all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun" - telling the BBC that evidence indicates the Kremlin's intent is to invade Ukraine and encircle Kyiv. "People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail - not just for Ukrainians but for Russians," Mr Johnson said at the Munich security conference.

  • Kanye West’s social media posts ‘fair game’ to be used in Kim Kardashian divorce proceedings, experts say

    The rapper has attacked his ex-wife on social media

  • Last-ditch Putin peace talks a ‘welcome sign’ Ukraine conflict can be prevented

    The Prime Minister said the next week is ‘crucial’ for finding a diplomatic solution to the tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.

  • SIU investigating serious injury reported during Ottawa protests

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two cases where police tried to clear protesters from Ottawa streets on Friday and Saturday. In a media release Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 49-year-old woman reported being seriously injured after an "interaction" with a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse at roughly 5:14 p.m. Friday. The incident is related to false rumours of a woman being trampled to death by a police horse that same day. The SIU said it is currently in

  • More Than 100 People Arrested as Police Disperse Ottawa Protesters

    More than 100 people were arrested by police on February 18, as crowds refused to leave after a weeks-long protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Canada.This footage, filmed by Caryma Sa’d, shows a standoff between police and protesters on Rideau Street, with some demonstrators singing the Canadian national anthem.A second clip shows a protester talking on a small stage addressing the crowd.Ottawa police issued warnings early on Saturday morning, that anyone remaining at the protest would be subject to arrest. Credit: Caryma Sa’d via Storyful

  • How Trump Said Too Much and Helped New York Investigators

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump was just trying to help. Instead, he just handed investigators more ammunition.On Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed documents alleging that he “denies knowledge”—and doesn’t even know enough “to form a belief”—about the way he allegedly slapped a 30-percent brand premium on some business properties in 2014.But the very next day, Trump said the complete opposite when he issued a lengthy statement to counter ne