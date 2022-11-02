Shelley Duvall Makes Acting Return in NSFW Trailer for Werewolf Movie The Forest Hills

Jen Juneau
·2 min read

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Shelley Duvall is back on screen.

Twenty years after her last film role, the 73-year-old actress appears in the first trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Forest Hills, from writer-director Scott Goldberg. The werewolf movie follows a man named Rico (Chiko Mendez) who "is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods," according to a synopsis.

In The Forest Hills, Duvall — who famously starred in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film The Shining — plays Rico's mother, who serves as an inner voice to the man throughout the movie. In the NSFW trailer, shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Duvall's character shouts, "You're a f---ing murderer, Rico!"

"The character of Rico's mother is angry because of what her son has become and feels a quiet rage which sometimes turns explosive," Duvall tells PEOPLE.

She also praises the "fantastic" two-man crew as "real professionals," revealing that the film marks the "first time I ever worked with a director who was on FaceTime."

"It was fun, very satisfying," Duvall tells PEOPLE, quipping of the remote filming experience, "Welcome to the future."

RELATED: Shelley Duvall Recalls "Difficult" Experience Filming The Shining: "I Don't Know How I Did It"

The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace
The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace

Dreznick Goldberg Productions Shelley Duvall in The Forest Hills

Forest Hills' cast also includes E.T. and The Howling alum Dee Wallace plus Terminator 2: Judgment Day's Edward Furlong.

Duvall's last film role was in 2002's Manna From Heaven, after which she announced her retirement from acting.

Dreznick Goldberg Productions Dee Wallace in The Forest Hills

Goldberg previously told Deadline in a statement that the filmmakers "are huge fans of The Shining and it's honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time." He went on to say that The Shining is "up there with John Carpenter's Halloween and George A. Romero's Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites."

"Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation," the statement added.

