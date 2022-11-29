Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market to grow at 4.5% CAGR to reach a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2027.

Stratview Research

The shell & tube heat exchangers market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2027; states Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market is driven by a host of factors.

In 2021, the Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market experienced growth, owing to the combined effects of recovery in production activity of the oil & gas, petrochemical & chemical, power generation, and HVAC segments, as well as the economic recovery, an abrupt increase in raw material prices, and rising investment and expansion of various projects.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

End-Use Industry Type - Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, HVAC & Refrigeration, Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals, Marine & Shipbuilding, and Others

Region - North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others].

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market Insights

Based on the end-use industry type, Petrochemical & chemical is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing industry type during the forecast period. Low cost compared to plate heat exchangers, simple design, easy maintenance, ability to withstand high pressure and temperature, and minimal pressure loss are some of the advantages of shell & tube heat exchangers that drive their demand in the petrochemical & chemical segment.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for shell & tube heat exchangers during the forecast period. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic market developments. China is the workhorse of the region, as it is one of the major producers of oil & gas, petrochemicals, and also the leading energy-producing country.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, component manufacturers, shell & tube heat exchanger manufacturers, distributors, and OEMs/end-users. The following are the key players in the shell & tube heat exchangers market:

Alfa Laval AB

Johnson Controls International PLC

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

Danfoss (Sondex A/S)

Funke Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau Gmb

Xylem Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Shell & tube heat exchangers market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

