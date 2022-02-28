‘We will not stand by’: Shell exits Russia deals worth $3bn in Ukraine backlash

(Shell)

OIL giant Shell has bowed to pressure to exit all joint operations with Russian energy firm Gazprom, ditching stakes in three major gas projects and the undersea pipeline Nord Stream 2 worth a total of $3 billion.

CEO Ben van Beurden said: “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security.”

“Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot – and we will not – stand by.”

It comes a day after rival BP announced it was to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft in a move which sent its shares down 7.5% despite rising Brent Crude and natural gas prices.

Norway’s biggest energy company Equinor also announced a retreat from Russia, where it holds assets of $1.2 billion, amid a growing corporate backlash.

Shell holds a 27.5% stake in Gazprom’s offshore gas project Sakhalin-2, which supplies about 4% of the global market for liquefied natural gas.

It is also holds a 10% stake worth $1 billion in Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2, the 750-mile undersea pipeline that had been due to double the flow of natural gas from Russia to Germany before Berlin pulled the plug last week.

Shell’s staff in Ukraine and other countries have been working to manage the company’s response to the crisis on the ground. Shell will also work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies to help in the relief effort.

Van Beurden said: “Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia.

“In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.”

At the end of 2021, Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia.

It expects that the decision to start the process of these exiting joint ventures will lead to impairments but said its progressive dividend policy and multi-billion dollar share buybacks will not be affected.

Sakhalin-2

Shell has a 27.5 percent interest in Sakhalin-2, the joint venture with Gazprom, an integrated oil and gas project located on Sakhalin island. Other ownership interests are Gazprom 50%, Mitsui 12.5%, Mitsubishi 10%.

Salym

Shell has a 50 percent interest in Salym Petroleum Development, a joint venture with Gazprom Neft that is developing the Salym fields in the Khanty Mansiysk Autonomous District of western Siberia.

Nord Stream 2

Shell is one of five energy companies which have each committed to provide financing and guarantees for up to 10% of the estimated €9.5 billion total cost of the project.

Gydan

A joint venture With Gazprom Neft (Shell interest 50%) to explore and develop blocks in the Gydan peninsula, in north-western Siberia. The project is in the exploration phase, with no production.