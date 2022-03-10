Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts

Shell International B.V.
10-Mar-2022

Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded in .pdf format from March 10, 2022 at www.shell.com/annualreport.

In compliance with article 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, on March 10, 2022, a copy of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In compliance with section 5:25m(5) Financial Markets Supervision Act the Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The AFM publishes the report in its public register.

Printed copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 20, 2022, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport. An interactive, downloadable version will be available on or around March 17, 2022, also at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 24, 2022.

Shell plc will also file its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today. The Form 20-F will be available for download from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Additional Information
For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text on March 10, 2022 and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.shell.com/annualreport.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Annual financial and audit reports



