Shell fined for overcharging thousands of household energy customers - live updates

Shell has been fined more than £500,000 by regulator Ofgem for overcharging thousands of customers paying its default tariffs.

Shell Energy Retail, the oil giant’s consumer business, will pay £537,000 after a string of operational errors led to more than 11,000 households paying above the price cap between January 2019 and September 2022.

The total amount to be refunded to customers is 106,000, while Shell will also pay £400,000 to Ofgem’s voluntary consumer redress fund and £30,970 in goodwill payments to affected customers.

The error comes as millions of households face being pushed into poverty by soaring energy bills and a wider cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, Shell posted a record profit of $11.5bn (£9.7bn) for the second quarter alone as it cashed in on the boom in wholesale oil and gas prices.

Ofgem is due to confirm the new price cap for October tomorrow, with bills expected to surge above £3,500.

The regulator said it had decided not to take formal enforcement action against Shell, adding that the fine would have been considerably higher had the company not reported and resolved the issue in a timely manner.

A Shell Energy spokesman said: “We’re sincerely sorry that errors updating our prepayment meter rates resulted in some customers being overcharged for a period of time. As soon as we identified the issue we began taking steps to put it right, and self-reported it to Ofgem.

“The overcharge, which averages £9.40 per customer, will be refunded along with a gesture of goodwill. We will be writing to customers to let them know”

Royal Mail prepares to tear up union agreement in battle to cut costs

Royal Mail unions strike - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

ICYMI – Royal Mail is preparing to take on its striking trade union by tearing up a "groundbreaking" agreement to protect jobs and conditions that was signed when the company was privatised nine years ago.

Matt Oliver has the story:

Executives and legal advisers have been collecting evidence to allow them to trigger the break clause in Royal Mail’s legally binding contract with the Communications Workers Union (CWU), senior sources told The Telegraph. The “Agenda for Growth, Stability and Long-term Success”, restricts Royal Mail from practices including employing new workers on different terms to existing staff; outsourcing; franchising out any part of its business; making compulsory redundancies; and using temporary labour. The company is making arrangements to serve notice on the union as it loses £1m per day. Royal Mail is grappling with a steeply declining letter market and a rapidly growing and evolving demand for parcel deliveries with which its network of local sorting offices and unreformed working practices are struggling to keep pace. Royal Mail’s deal with the CWU was signed under the previous chief executive Moya Greene in December 2013, as the company sought stability following a bumpy stock market debut that October. It was announced as "groundbreaking... the first of its kind in the UK", and the means to "create a can-do culture". But current management, led by executive chairman Keith Williams, increasingly views the contract as an unreasonable barrier to essential change.

Read Matt's full story here

German business confidence worsens as recession looms

Confidence in Germany's economic outlook deteriorated in August as soaring inflation and fears about a possible recession intensified.

The Ifo Institute’s gauge of business expectations for the next six months inched down to 80.3 from 80.4 in July, though economists had predicted a steeper decline. Current conditions were also assessed more negatively.

Separate data earlier this morning showed the German economy edged 0.1pc higher in the second quarter – better than forecasts of stagnation. Still, the mood remains downbeat.

Germany is particular exposed to Putin's gas cuts, which are threatening to plunge Europe's largest economy into crisis this winter.

French minister calls for investigation into TotalEnergies over Russian army ties

France's transport minister has called for an investigation into whether oil giant TotalEnergies supplied jet fuel to the Russian army.

Le Monde newspaper reported this week that Total was involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine, via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek.

Transport minister Clement Beaune told French TV: "This is an extremely serious subject, so there needs to be an investigation into whether, voluntarily or involuntarily, there has been a bypass of either the sanctions or the energy that a company, French or other, has produced."

Total, which has held on to its assets in Russia despite a backlash, said it did not operate infrastructure that would have supplied the Russian military and had no knowledge about any potential jet fuel production by its business partners.

Lidl to take 'stunted' crops after drought

Lidl fruit vegetables - Martin Divisek/Bloomberg

Lidl will start selling fruit and vegetables whose growth was stunted by the recent drought across the UK.

The discount supermarket said it will take products that "may look and feel a bit different to what shoppers are typically used to".

Lidl has written to all of its British fresh produce suppliers to look for ways to ensure crops aren't going to waste.

It's the latest move by a supermarket to secure food supplies as the cost-of-living crisis deepens. All major UK chains have taken steps to remove expiration dates on fresh produce in a bid to limit waste.

Watchdog unwinds Veolia’s UK takeover of Suez

Waste giant Veolia will be forced to sell off big chunks of the UK operations it acquired when buying rival Suez for €13bn (£11bn) after the regulator raised competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the French company must find a buyer for Suez’s waste management services business, its UK industrial water and maintenance service business, as well as Veolia’s European mobile water services business.

The regulator said the move would protect councils and businesses from higher prices and potentially lower-quality services.

Veolia generated around £2bn – 10pc of its global revenue – in the UK in 2020, while Suez generated £1bn.

Veolia previously said it planned to sell off Suez’s waste business in the UK in a move it hoped would allay regulator concerns.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has rebounded in early trading as investor sentiment steadied ahead of an annual conference of world central bankers.

The blue-chip index gained 0.7pc, putting it on track to snap three days of losses.

Oil giants BP and Shell gained more than 1pc each after oil prices rose on the prospect of tighter supplies.

Building materials firm CRH was the biggest riser, up 4.8pc after it reported strong first-half results.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.3pc after sinking to a more than one-month low in the previous session. Harbour Energy was the top gainer, rising 7pc after it increased its share buyback programme by 50pc.

British Gas to donate 10pc of profits to ease energy pain

British Gas Centrica - Rui Vieira/PA Wire

There's finally some good news for households this morning after British Gas said it will donate 10pc of its profits to help customers cope with the energy crisis.

Parent company Centrica said the money will go into an existing support fund, while the help will last for the duration of the crisis.

Boss Chris O'Shea said the move was worth £25m, with the poorest households set to receive grants of between £250 and £750.

It's a fraction of the sum needed to address the crisis across the country. Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson this week said it would cost £100bn to freeze energy bills.

Still, it's the first move by a major supplier to offer more support for customers.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, offering some relief after posting its third consecutive day of losses.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5pc to 7,508 points.

German economy ekes out growth

Germany's economy grew slightly in the second quarter, beating expectations of stagnation despite surging inflation and the war in Ukraine.

German GDP edged 0.1pc higher in the three months to the end of June, according to official figures. Growth had been forecast at zero.

The better-than-expected figure was driven by government spending, with household expenditure also contributing.

But it won't do much to ease concerns about a downturn in Europe's largest economy. Russia's gas cuts are deepening fears of a winter energy crisis that could plunge the country into recession.

The Bundesbank this week said third-quarter GDP would stagnate, while the risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter and first three months of 2023 had increased "considerably". Inflation is forecast to reach 10pc by the end of the year.

Good Morning from Germany which grew modestly in Q1, beating expectations of stagnation amid high inflation & uncertainty stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Acc to 2nd estimate, GDP grew by an adjusted 0.1% from prev period. Economy was supported mainly by govt spending. pic.twitter.com/GS1TrO8QOy — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) August 25, 2022

Shell fined for charging households too much

Good morning.

Shell has been fined for charging some households too much for their energy bills in a move that's likely to stir political backlash over windfalls for major energy companies.

Shell Energy Retail will pay £537,000 for overcharging more than 11,000 price cap customers since the beginning of 2019.

The total amount to be refunded to customers is 106,000, while Shell will also pay £400,000 to Ofgem’s voluntary consumer redress fund and £30,970 in goodwill payments to affected customers.

The error comes as British households grapple with surging energy bills, with Ofgem expected to announce another jump in the price cap to beyond £3,500 tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Shell posted a record profit of $11.5bn (£9.7bn) for the second quarter alone as it cashed in on the boom in wholesale oil and gas prices.

