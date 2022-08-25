Shell fined for overcharging thousands of household energy customers - live updates

Shell Energy Retail Ofgem fine overcharging energy bills price cap crisis windfall - ChrisHepburn

Shell has been fined more than £500,000 by regulator Ofgem for overcharging thousands of customers paying its default tariffs.

Shell Energy Retail, the oil giant’s consumer business, will pay £537,000 after a string of operational errors led to more than 11,000 households paying above the price cap between January 2019 and September 2022.

The total amount to be refunded to customers is 106,000, while Shell will also pay £400,000 to Ofgem’s voluntary consumer redress fund and £30,970 in goodwill payments to affected customers.

The error comes as millions of households face being pushed into poverty by soaring energy bills and a wider cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, Shell posted a record profit of $11.5bn (£9.7bn) for the second quarter alone as it cashed in on the boom in wholesale oil and gas prices.

Ofgem is due to confirm the new price cap for October tomorrow, with bills expected to surge above £3,500.

The regulator said it had decided not to take formal enforcement action against Shell, adding that the fine would have been considerably higher had the company not reported and resolved the issue in a timely manner.

British Gas to donate 10pc of profits to ease energy pain

There's finally some good news for households this morning after British Gas said it will donate 10pc of its profits to help customers cope with the energy crisis.

Parent company Centrica said the money will go into an existing support fund, while the help will last for the duration of the crisis.

Boss Chris O'Shea said the move was worth £25m, with the poorest households set to receive grants of between £250 and £750.

It's a fraction of the sum needed to address the crisis across the country. Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson this week said it would cost £100bn to freeze energy bills.

Still, it's the first move by a major supplier to offer more support for customers.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, offering some relief after posting its third consecutive day of losses.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5pc to 7,508 points.

German economy ekes out growth

Germany's economy grew slightly in the second quarter, beating expectations of stagnation despite surging inflation and the war in Ukraine.

German GDP edged 0.1pc higher in the three months to the end of June, according to official figures. Growth had been forecast at zero.

The better-than-expected figure was driven by government spending, with household expenditure also contributing.

But it won't do much to ease concerns about a downturn in Europe's largest economy. Russia's gas cuts are deepening fears of a winter energy crisis that could plunge the country into recession.

The Bundesbank this week said third-quarter GDP would stagnate, while the risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter and first three months of 2023 had increased "considerably". Inflation is forecast to reach 10pc by the end of the year.

Good Morning from Germany which grew modestly in Q1, beating expectations of stagnation amid high inflation & uncertainty stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Acc to 2nd estimate, GDP grew by an adjusted 0.1% from prev period. Economy was supported mainly by govt spending. pic.twitter.com/GS1TrO8QOy — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) August 25, 2022

Shell fined for charging households too much

Good morning.

Shell has been fined for charging some households too much for their energy bills in a move that's likely to stir political backlash over windfalls for major energy companies.

Shell Energy Retail will pay £537,000 for overcharging more than 11,000 price cap customers since the beginning of 2019.

The total amount to be refunded to customers is 106,000, while Shell will also pay £400,000 to Ofgem’s voluntary consumer redress fund and £30,970 in goodwill payments to affected customers.

The error comes as British households grapple with surging energy bills, with Ofgem expected to announce another jump in the price cap to beyond £3,500 tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Shell posted a record profit of $11.5bn (£9.7bn) for the second quarter alone as it cashed in on the boom in wholesale oil and gas prices.

5 things to start your day

1) How natural gas traders hit the jackpot Soaring energy prices are making a select group of speculators rich beyond their wildest dreams

2) Covid-style bailouts for energy bills considered as Government warned of civil unrest Calls for urgent help to stop the crisis from wiping out swathes of the economy

3) Hospitals, farms and factories at risk of CO2 shortages as last major plant pauses production Supplies of the carbon dioxide will be curtailed as CF Industries winds down operations at Britain's last fertiliser plant

4) Atom Bank rushes to defend four-day working week Challenger bank believes pilot is ‘future of working life’

5) Nicola Sturgeon’s borrowing bill to be lower than England’s for first time in decade Scotland's falling deficit could boost the SNP before a second independence referendum

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.2pc and the broader Topix index also up 0.2pc.

Mainland Chinese stocks also opened with gains. The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange both climbed 0.3pc.

