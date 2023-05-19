Shell faces investor rebellion over plans to scale back net zero ambitions

A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London, Britain - MAY JAMES/REUTERS

Shell is facing an investor rebellion over claims the energy giant is scaling back plans to meet its net zero targets.

The Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), Britain’s largest private pension fund, said it will vote against the re-election of Sir Andrew Mackenzie as chairman amid concerns the oil company is not doing enough to reduce its carbon footprint.

A spokesman for USS said: “We will vote against the re-election of the chair of the board and the chair of the safety, environment and sustainability committee at Shell due to concerns that the company’s plans to decarbonise fall short of our expectations.

“We no longer have confidence in Shell’s overall progress to decarbonise, which seems to fall short of limiting global warming to 1.5C in a Paris-aligned manner.”

The pension fund holds less than 0.1pc of Shell’s shares, according to Bloomberg data.

It comes amid claims that the oil and gas producer has backtracked on its net zero commitments.

Earlier this month, The Church of England said it would attempt to oust Sir Andrew as well as the company’s chief executive amid a row over green investments.

The clergy’s pension board, which manages the Church’s £3bn retirement pot, said it was concerned that the FTSE 100 company has backtracked on promises to switch to clean power after the Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan - CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS

The USS spokesman added: “While Shell’s 2035 target aligns with a less-than 2C pathway, the company’s operating plans don’t show how it will achieve this. We’re also concerned with the company’s continued investment in new oil and gas production.

“We see Shell’s actions as them prioritising short-term gains over long-term goals, which is misaligned with our view as a responsible, long-term investor looking to pay pensions long into the future.”

Rival energy company BP faced a small investor revolt at its annual meeting last month, with investors who hold 16pc of the producer’s shares supporting a motion to force it to adhere to tougher climate targets.

A spokesman for Shell said the company “strongly disagrees” with organisations that recommend voting against board members’ re-election.

They added: “Our strategy remains unchanged – to become a net zero emissions energy company by 2050 or sooner. And in the last year we’ve continued to invest in low-carbon energy and made very good progress towards our targets to reduce emissions.”

The company has argued that it is ramping up production of climate-friendly energy sources faster than customers are adopting them.

Shell has set a target of reducing its own emissions by 50pc by 2030 and recently announced that it was already over halfway towards meeting that goal.

