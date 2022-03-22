Shell eyes return to Cambo North Sea oil project

Royal Dutch Shell’s platform, Gannett Alpha, in the North Sea

Shell is considering an investment in the Cambo oil field again after the Ukraine war sent energy prices soaring.

The energy giant announced in December that it was pulling out of the controversial North Sea project because the economic case no longer stacked up, amid rising pressure over climate change.

But since then the price of oil and gas has rocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Boris Johnson has called for the UK to exploit more of its own domestic resources to reduce reliance on foreign imports.

Shell has not yet sold its 30pc interest in Cambo, an oil field off the Shetland Islands that could produce more than 170m barrels of oil equivalent, which is majority owned by Siccar Point Energy.

And the company now believes the economic, political and regulatory environment has changed significantly since four months ago, sources told the BBC.

It recently reapplied for the Jackdaw field in the North Sea to be developed after that application was previously defeated by green activists.

Shell has been in the North Sea for decades and accounts for about 10pc of the UK’s oil and gas production.

Its decision to reconsider Cambo comes after ministers have more publicly supported North Sea oil and gas during the Ukraine crisis.

“The UK must back North Sea oil and gas while we transition to cheap, clean power,” Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, tweeted on Monday.

“It would be complete madness to turn off our domestic source of gas in such an uncertain world.”

The UK must back North Sea oil and gas while we transition to cheap, clean power.



It would be complete madness to turn off our domestic source of gas in such an uncertain world.



My interview with @LiamHalligan 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/U3qCHRdtNB — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) March 21, 2022

Backers of Cambo argue that the UK risks becoming more reliant on foreign imports without it, while opponents fear it will only prolong the life of fossil fuels, adding to carbon emissions.

Story continues

But the project came under sustained attack ahead of the Cop26 climate due to the growing urgency over cutting carbon emissions, with campaigners demanding an end to all new oil and gas licences.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, openly opposed the project.

However, in a recent interview the boss of the Oil and Gas Authority – renamed the North Sea Transition Authority on Monday – said the regulator was “ready to go” with new licences.