Shell cuts dividend for first time in 80 years

Shell tanker

Shell cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years and suspended the next tranche of its share buyback programme on Thursday following the collapse in global oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell," chief executive Ben van Beurden said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Starting in the first quarter, Shell will reduce its quarterly dividend from 47 cents to 16 cents a share.

For decades, Shell has taken pride in having never cut its dividend since the Second World War, resisting such a move even during the deep downturns of the 1980s.

Shell's first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding certain one-off items fell 46pc to $2.9bn (£2.3bn), better than analysts had expected.

The company said it cut activity at its refining business by up to 40pc in response to the demand shock.

More follows