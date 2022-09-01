‘The Shell Collector’ Sneak Peek: Chemistry in the Kitchen Between Amanda and Paul (Exclusive Video)

“The Shell Collector,” Fox’s first foray into original feature films, heads to Fox Nation on Thursday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the film in which a widow named Amanda reminisces and finds chemistry with a man named Paul.

The film, which is based on the book from Nancy Naigle, takes place two years after Amanda lost her husband. While raising two children alone, she has no room in her life for anything else, and little interest in moving on, per a logline from the streaming service.

Paul is a newcomer to the area, and his work with former military dogs needing rehabilitation has transformed a neglected box store into a thriving center of community, per the film’s logline. “Though he loved once before, he’s convinced he’s not suited for romance and is determined to find meaning through his work and role on the island.”

After the pair cross paths, a relationship begins to blossom.

“I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be the first movie in their expansion into film production,” Naigle said in an exclusive statement to TheWrap last month. “This is the book of my heart. Writing this story helped me navigate my grief following the loss of my husband. My hope for the book was that when my readers face that type of loss, hope and comfort from this story will lift from their heart and help them navigate it a little easier. For ‘The Shell Collector’ to touch even more hearts in movie format is more than I could have ever dreamed of. My heart is filled with so much joy over the beautiful story adaptation. Every special moment is represented in the film.”