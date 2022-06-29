Shell CEO says spare capacity is running 'very low'

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Uncertainty in global oil and gas markets could stay for some time to come as spare capacity is very low while demand is still recovering, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday.

""I do believe that we're going to be facing quite a bit of uncertainty in markets for some time to come," he told reporters.

"Spare capacity is running very, very low," he said, adding that despite economic and COVID-19 challenges, global oil and gas demand is still recovering.

