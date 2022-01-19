Shell to carry out Pernis, Netherlands oil refinery maintenance until end of June

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it plans to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months.

"We will inspect a large number of installations from the inside and out, clean them and replace parts", Shell said in a statement.

The work at Europe’s largest oil refinery, which has a capacity to process 404,000 barrels per day, will start at the end of January and is expected to last until the end of June, the company said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

