Shell and British Gas owner post record profits as energy bills surge - live updates

James Warrington
·19 min read
Shell Centrica British Gas profits shareholders buyback dividend energy crisis Russia - &nbsp;Daniel Harvey Gonzalez
Shell Centrica British Gas profits shareholders buyback dividend energy crisis Russia - Daniel Harvey Gonzalez

Shell and the owner of British Gas are handing billions of pounds back to shareholders as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives record-breaking profits.

Shell will repurchase a further $6bn (£4.9bn) of shares in the third quarter, having already bought back $8.5bn of stock in the first half of the year.

It came after the FTSE 100 company’s profit jumped to $11.5bn in the three months to the end of June – its second consecutive quarter of record profits – as it cashed in on high oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, British Gas owner Centrica has resumed dividend payments for the first time since the start of the pandemic as it shares the spoils of the energy crisis with investors.

The dividend will be restarted at 1p per share and the company expects to pay around one third of the full-year amount as an interim. That came as operating profit increased fivefold to £857m.

The payouts could spark a political backlash given the impact of surging energy bills on British households.

In May, then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a 25pc windfall tax on energy firms including both Shell and Centrica, which is expected to raise about £5bn.

10:25 AM

UK probably already in recession, says former BoE official

The UK has probably already tipped into recession and the Bank of England should hold off from further interest rate rises, a former policy maker has said.

Danny Blanchflower, who served on the MPC from 2006 to 2009, said Britain will probably follow other major economies into recession and that unemployment is a bigger threat.

He told the BBC's Today programme: "The UK in all likelihood is already in recession. The right thing to do is to sit back and wait and watch as the global recession probably spreads."

The comments come ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision next week. Markets are betting on a 50 basis point rise, which would be the biggest in 27 years.

Mr Blanchflower also criticised the Fed's decision to boost rates by 75 basis points last night, saying "in all likelihood these actions will generate a recession".

10:04 AM

Centrica: Rough gas storage site could be ready for winter

Britain's biggest natural gas storage site could be restore in time for winter, in what would be a major boost for supplies as Russia cuts flows.

Centrica, which owns British Gas and the Rough facility, is still hammering out a deal with the Government including subsidies for getting the closed storage site back in operation.

Capacity would be brought back gradually, providing further relief for surging gas prices next winter too.

Chris O'Shea, chief executive of Centrica, said: "Physically it's possible, but there's a whole bunch of things that we need to go through and we are working on it right now.

"We are right now doing the engineering to make sure that it can physically happen and we're doing that at our own cost."

He added that Centrica will pay to make Rough operational but is seeking longer-term guarantees from the Government on price, such as a contract for difference.

Read more on this story: Britain’s biggest gas storage site on course to reopen by autumn in race to beat Russia

09:45 AM

Shapps issues Khan with final ultimatum over Tube funding

London Mayor Sadiq Khan TfL&nbsp; - Yui Mok/PA Wire
London Mayor Sadiq Khan TfL - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Grant Shapps has issued Sadiq Khan with a final ultimatum to accept taxpayer funding for the London Underground or leave the capital’s transport authority bankrupt, writes Oliver Gill.

The Transport Secretary last night said he had offered Mr Khan, chairman of Transport for London (TfL), £3.6bn to fund new projects over the coming years.

The offer is likely to fall short of Mr Khan’s wishes for billions of pounds to invest in public transport over the coming decade.

He said that officials are “thoroughly reviewing” Mr Shapps’ offer.

"TfL needs to consider if this draft proposal delivers the funding that is needed to avoid having to make painful cuts to London's transport network,” Mr Khan added.

"It's in no-one's interest to have conditions attached to this funding deal which could damage TfL, unfairly punish Londoners or our economic recovery."

TfL has received bailouts of around £5bn from Westminster since the start of the pandemic as a steep fall in fare revenue obliterated the authority’s finances.

Mr Khan has repeatedly demanded billions in “long-term funding” that would make TfL viable and negate the need for further short-term funding.

Mr Shapps and Boris Johnson, however, say any funding must come with strings attached.

09:34 AM

Wind power fund Greencoat quadruples profit

There's another big winner from the energy crisis this morning, although they're not such a household name.

Greencoat UK Wind more than quadrupled its profit in the first half of the year thanks to higher power prices.

The FTSE 250 company posted a profit of £551.6m, up from £116.7m. Part of the increase was from higher generation, as well as accounting measures that adjust for expectations of increased power prices in the year ahead.

Greencoat invests in operational wind farms across Britain. The fund aims to have about half its portfolio exposed to market power prices, with the other half on fixed contracts. This allows it to cash in on higher prices.

Wind power is becoming increasingly important in efforts to wean the UK off expensive fossil fuels. But in the meantime, renewable power generators can still benefit from high prices in the power market.

09:27 AM

FTSE 100 slips into the red

After an upbeat start to trading, the FTSE 100 has now slipped 0.2pc into the red as investors continue to wade through a deluge of results.

Here's a look at some of today's laggards:

Medical manufacturer Smith & Nephew dropped as much as 11pc to the bottom of the blue-chip index after lowering its guidance for profit margins over the full year.

Aveva, the software giant, is down 6.5pc following a trading update that analysts branded "underwhelming".

Telecoms group Airtel Africa tumbled more than 8pc after it first-quarter revenue fell short of estimates.

Meanwhile, BT slumped 6pc even after it returned to sales growth for the first time in five year, while Barclays shed 1.7pc after taking a huge hit from its trading blunder.

09:22 AM

Will Centrica's boss waive his bonus?

As expected, today's bumper results for Shell and British Gas owner Centrica are already starting to ruffle some feathers.

Both companies have said they'll share the spoils with investors, but there are also questions over how well bosses will be remunerated...

09:17 AM

Metro Bank aims to break even next year

Metro Bank breakeven - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Metro Bank breakeven - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Metro Bank has said it expects to break even on a monthly basis in the first quarter  of next year after it slimmed down its loss in the first half of the year.

Bank profits have been lifted by successive rate hikes by the Bank of England, enabling lenders to make more money on borrowing, despite the threat to the economy posed by rampant inflation.

Metro Bank said its loan growth expectations were higher for the year as it continues to focus on cost controls and revenue and margin growth. Total net loans at the end of June was £12.4bn.

The lender posted a pre-tax loss of £60m for the six months to the end of June, down from a loss of £139m a year earlier.

Metro Bank said it remained cautious about its outlook amid "heightened levels of global insecurity" including the Ukraine conflict.

09:11 AM

National Grid warns Russian gas cut-off would send prices soaring

While energy prices are already sky high, they could get even worse if Putin cuts gas supplies further.

National Grid has warned that Britain will face "knock-on impacts" such as rocketing prices if Russian flows to Europe are interrupted.

The UK only gets around 6pc of its gas imports from Russia – a number the Government has used to play down the risks. But this is the first time the grid operator has openly addressed the threat from Moscow.

In its early outlook for winter, it said: "It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices."

09:04 AM

ITV warns of summer ad slump

ITV Love Island - Casey Durkin/Peacock
ITV Love Island - Casey Durkin/Peacock

ITV has warned of a sharp drop in advertising revenues over the summer, but it's hoping for a boost later from the World Cup later in the year.

The Love Island and I'm a Celebrity broadcaster posted a 5pc rise in ad revenues in the first half of the year, but is expecting a fall of 9pc in July and 18pc in August as it comes up against last year's Euros and uncertainty in the wider economy.

Overall, ITV predicts ad revenues will be broadly flat in the nine months to the end of September, while November and December will be pushed higher by the Fifa football tournament.

Its half-year results showed pre-tax profits remained flat at £301m, while operating profits rose 46pc to £228m.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said:

Despite the tough comparators of last summer, when the Euros and a rebounding economy drove record advertising revenues, total advertising revenue is expected to be broadly flat in the nine months to the end of September.

We are mindful of the macroeconomic uncertainty; however, we have, for the first time ever in the fourth quarter, the football World Cup to look forward to.

08:58 AM

Pound nears three-month high against euro

Sterling has inched towards a three-month high against the euro and a one-month high against the dollar amid improved sentiment on markets.

With the Tory leadership contest dragging on and investors waiting for next week's Bank of England interest rated decision, there have been few domestic drivers for the pound in recent weeks.

Instead, it's benefited from a weakening dollar and a euro that's struggling amid fears of gas shortages and a weakening economy.

The pound edged up 0.1pc against the euro to 83.79p, close to the three-month high hit yesterday. Against the dollar it was little changed at $1.2161, close to its recent one-month high.

08:52 AM

EDF crashes to €1.3bn loss ahead of nationalisation

EDF France loss nationalisation - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
EDF France loss nationalisation - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

While British energy firms are reeling in huge profits, it's a different story over in March.

EDF has posted an historic loss for the first half of the year as nuclear output slumped in the midst of a severe energy crisis.

The company swung to an adjusted net loss of €1.3bn (£1bn) in the first half, compared to a profit of €3.7bn a year earlier,

The dire figures come as the French state gears up to nationalise the struggling utility by buying the 16pc stake it doesn't already own.

08:40 AM

CMC Markets plummets as it warns on costs

While the wider mood is upbeat this morning, it's a miserable start to the day for CMC Markets.

The online trading platform slumped as much as 21pc, with analysts warning of a slow start to the year.

The company also warned operating costs will be around 5pc above guidance due to higher staff costs, as well as increased fees and software costs and the impact of the weaker pound.

Analysts at Jefferies said the new cost guidance would imply a 10pc cut to full-year profits.

08:36 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

There's a buoyant mood on the FTSE 100 this morning as investors cheer a string of upbeat results.

The blue-chip index gained 0.2pc to hit seven-week highs as it caught up with an overnight rally on Wall Street.

Some of the optimism mirrored gains for US stocks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but eased some concerns over the pace of rate hikes going forward.

Shell was among the biggest boosts, gaining 1.2pc after posting another quarter of record profits. Anglo American jumped 4.4pc despite reporting a 28pc drop in first-half earnings.

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo rose 0.4pc after its sales climbed.

On the negative end, Barclays shed 2.5pc after its profits slumped by more than expected due to a £1.9bn hit from its huge trading blunder in the US.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.8pc. CMC Markets crashed more than 17pc after it forecast higher operating costs than previously expected.

08:30 AM

Diageo tops estimates as drinkers splash out on whiskey

Diageo whiskey price rises - REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
Diageo whiskey price rises - REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Drinks giant Diageo has posted a surge in sales as shoppers splashed out on more expensive whiskey despite price rises.

The distiller, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker and Guinness, reported net sales growth of 21pc for the full year.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo, cited the performance of premium brands and “price increases across our regions”.

The company reiterated its forecast for growth of between 5pc and 7pc in sales and between 6pc and 9pc in earnings over the next three years, on an organic basis.

The company has been fighting off an increase in raw material and shipping costs by raising prices on drinks such as Scotch and tequila.

08:26 AM

Martin Lewis: Sit in a bloody room and sort out energy crisis

As energy companies post bumper profits, consumer champion Martin Lewis has some frank words for ministers about the crisis for households.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson if you're listening please go and sit in a room together, make a collective decision now on what help you can give and make an announcement to forestall the mental health damage that is coming across the country.

We cannot wait until October 5, there needs to be action now. You're all in the same party, you should be able to work out some unifying policy, something for heaven's sake, so sit in a bloody room, decide what you're going to do together, take a little bit of collective action and give the panicking people across the country a little bit of respite from this.

08:17 AM

BT sales grow for first time in five years

BT sales growth broadband - BT
BT sales growth broadband - BT

BT's sales have grown for the first time since 2017 as it raised its prices and more customers signed up for full-fibre broadband.

The telecoms behemoth posted a 1pc rise in revenue in the first quarter to £5.1bn, while profits were up 2pc to £1.9bn.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT, said the fibre rollout and customer connections were "both ahead of our own expectations".

The said the company was performing well operationally despite ongoing challenges in its enterprise business.

BT added that it has contingency plans in place as it gears up for a walkout by 40,000 workers tomorrow in a row over pay.

08:10 AM

Barclays profits slump after huge trading blunder

Barclays profits trading blunder - &nbsp;REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo
Barclays profits trading blunder - REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Away from energy, Barclays has suffered a 24pc slump in profits after taking a huge hit from its US trading blunder and a charge to cover loan losses as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The bank's profits fell to £3.7bn after it revealed a £1.5bn estimated impact from the debacle in its structured products division.

Barclays also said it put aside £165m for a potential fine for the error, which saw it sell more structured notes than it was allowed to under US rules, and is being scrutinised by regulators.

The group said that, net of tax, the bottom-line charge relating to the US trading saga stood at £581m, of which £341m was taken in the second quarter.

The lender also revealed it put aside £341m for potential loan losses as the economic outlook has weakened due to soaring inflation.

Despite this Barclays said it will pay out a dividend of 2.5p per share and launch a buyback of £500m.

CS Venkatakrishnan, chief executive of Barclays, said:

We are alert to the pressure that the rising cost of living will have on our customers and colleagues. We have a range of measures in place to help and are looking to do more.

08:03 AM

Shell boss: We're facing a tough winter

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden issues another warning about the tough winter ahead.

"It would be foolish not to prepare for a contingency" in case Russian supplies are cut further, he says.

Van Beurden says Shell is limited the use of natural gas in its own European facilities, such as Rotterdam.

"We better be prudent", he adds.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the day in positive territory as investors digest a deluge of corporate results.

The blue-chip index gained 0.6pc to 7,392 points.

07:57 AM

British Gas boss: We know it's hard for consumers

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica has said he expects the company's stellar growth to continue in the second half of the year, but acknowledged the difficulties for consumers.

Chris O'Shea said: "We are very aware of the difficult environment many customers are facing and we will continue supporting them."

Centrica rejoined the FTSE 100 in May after rapid growth in its share price. It's already said it expects a surge in profits this year on the back of rising energy prices.

But huge profits for such a high-profile firm are likely to sit uneasily with the public at a time when soaring energy bills push many families into poverty.

Centrica said it expects to pay around £600m in windfall tax next year, subject to wholesale prices.

07:53 AM

Shell boss hints at even higher returns

Shell's increased payouts come after the company said it would increase payouts to investors by more than 30pc of cash flow from operations, its previous limit.

The FTSE 100 group has come under pressure from activist Daniel Loeb to improve returns – and even to split up the business – so the jump in profits will be a welcome relief for bosses.

Ben van Beurden, Shell's chief executive, tells CNBC the best use for the extra cash is to buy back the company's undervalued stock. He adds that Shell will look to raise shareholder returns further in the fourth quarter if things continue as they are.

Here's more from him:

With volatile energy markets and the ongoing need for action to tackle climate change, 2022 continues to present huge challenges for consumers, governments, and companies alike.

Consequently, we are using our financial strength to invest in secure energy supplies which the world needs today, taking real, bold steps to cut carbon emissions, and transforming our company for a low-carbon energy future.

07:47 AM

Centrica and Shell share spoils with investors

Good morning.

On a busy morning for corporate results, there are two stand-out winners.

Shell and British Gas owner Centrica have both delivered a jump in profits over their most recent quarter as they cashed in on surging energy prices sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The companies are sharing the spoils with investors, with Shell announcing another share buyback of $6bn. That follows $8.5bn of stock repurchases in the first half of the year.

Centrica, meanwhile, is restarting its dividend for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The payouts could draw political ire, as they come hot on the heels of the windfall tax targeting profits of oil and gas producers.

5 things to start your day

1) UK bets the house on European energy  Wholesale gas and electricity prices on both sides of the Channel are at record levels

2) Courts to be given power to award damages in Bitcoin  Move would mean damages could reflect large movements in value of digital currencies

3) Facebook suffers first ever fall in revenues as advertising slows  Parent company Meta warns of cuts on hiring and spending plans

4) Federal Reserve raises interest rates sharply in scramble to beat inflation  US decision piles pressure on the Bank of England to stamp down harder on surging prices

5) Saudi prince invests £190m in Britain’s biggest pension provider  Saudi royal Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud has taken a stake of just over 3pc in Phoenix Group

What happened overnight

Asian shares made cautious gains this morning as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of US rate hikes, comforting bond markets and sending the dollar to a three-week low on the yen.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points but did note some softening in recent data.

Just the hint of a less aggressive Fed was enough to send MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5pc. Japan's Nikkei added 0.3pc and South Korea 0.9pc. Chinese blue chips firmed 0.6pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Diageo (full-year results); Airtel Africa, Alliance Trust, Anglo American, BAE Systems, Barclays, Centrica, FDM Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hammerson, Inchcape, Indivior, ITV, National Express, Rathbone Brothers, Relx, Rentokil, Schroders, Scottish American Investment Company, Segro, Shell, Smith & Nephew, St James’s Place, Vesuvius, Weir (interims); AVEVA, BT, CMC Markets, CVS Group, Discoverie Group, Evraz (trading update)

  • Economics: GDP (US), jobless claims (US), consumer confidence (EU), business climate (EU)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Finland's Neste boosted by strong refining margins

    Finnish energy company Neste on Thursday posted higher-than-expected second-quarter results as volatile energy markets drove up refining profits, but warned of slightly lower oil product margins and renewable products sales volumes ahead. "The war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on international energy markets, leading to volatile and significantly higher oil product and natural gas prices in Europe," CEO Matti Lehmus said in a statement. Neste's shares rose by 10% in early morning trade.

  • Russia’s Plan to Annex Parts of Ukraine Apparently Involves Tacky T-Shirts, PR Experts, and Bribes

    Security Service of UkraineRussia is reportedly sending in its own PR experts and deploying thousands of “activists” to prepare bogus referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories by Sept. 11.Ukraine’s Security Service on Tuesday detailed the tactics it says Moscow is using to simulate local support for a plan to join Russia—and they apparently involve tacky T-shirts, scripted appeals, and free food for anyone willing to play along.The campaign is reportedly being led by the pro-Russian group “D

  • Nikolai Patrushev — a longtime Putin ally — would 'almost certainly' replace Putin if he falls ill, predicts former British intelligence chief

    Speculation over a possible Putin replacement has surged in recent months amid conflicting reports that the president's health could be in decline.

  • Sask. pushes decision on site of potential small nuclear reactor back to late 2024

    The Saskatchewan government's schedule for potentially building a small modular reactor in the province includes deciding on its location by late 2024 — a revision from the initial schedule published four months ago. SaskPower recently announced the technology that could be used to build potential reactors, known as SMRs, in the province in the mid-2030s. At the same time, the Crown energy corporation confirmed it's currently conducting a detailed technical evaluation of potential regions that c

  • Aftermath Islands Continues In-Game Asset and NFT Catalog Expansion with Purchase of Meta Hero Project

    Meta Hero project assets and IP will help build out Aftermath Islands’ catalog of tradable assets, NFTs, and in-game, value-generating resourcesBarbados, British Virgin Islands, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermath Islands, an interactive, blockchain-based virtual reality platform, has purchased the digital assets of Meta Hero Project, along with the project's technical IP. The IP will be used to create a wide range of in-game items and NFTs that players will be able to buy, sell, and use

  • Tory leadership race: Dorries accuses Sunak of helping to lead 'ruthless coup' against Boris Johnson

    Starmer sacks Rayner’s shadow minister boyfriend for joining strike How Truss snapped up the finest minds in wonkland Sunak puts health and trans issues at heart of campaign UK ‘will be seen as racist’ if Tories reject Sunak - Tory donor Allister Heath: Truss is winning because will fight failed groupthink

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.