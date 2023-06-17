She'll be back! Stranger Things 5 adds Terminator 's Linda Hamilton

Who better to stand against the horrors of the Upside Down than the lady who took on the Terminator?

In another piece of nostalgic stunt casting, the cast of Stranger Things season 5 (the final season!) has expanded to include Linda Hamilton, the sci-fi icon who played Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise.

The announcement was made on Netflix's Twitter account during the annual TUDUM fan event, where the streamer released new previews and announcements on upcoming movies, TV shows, and video games. Details on Hamilton's role are being kept under wraps for the moment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Stranger Things, Linda Hamilton

Netflix; Linda Hamilton joins the cast of 'Stranger Things' for the fifth and final season

Series creators the Duffer Brothers have been transparent about their love of '80s and '90s genre classics inspiring Stranger Things. We've seen those decades come back in a big way through the presence of Sean Astin (1985's Goonies), Cary Elwes (1987's The Princess Bride), Matthew Modine (1987's Full Metal Jacket), Paul Reiser (1986's Aliens), and Robert Englund (the Nightmare on Elm Street movies). Plus, there's '80s and '90s icon Winona Ryder herself as a mainstay on the series.

It may be some time before we see Hamilton join these ranks, since Matt and Ross Duffer announced that production on the fifth and final season would not progress until the Hollywood writers' strike was resolved. "Writing does not stop when filming begins," they wrote in a joint statement released on social media in May. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out."

"I think I'm really antsy to start because I'm a fan of the show first and foremost," star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, recently told EW in an interview. "So I'm excited, obviously, to just see where every character's journey takes them and everything like that."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: