Shell Amsterdam shares hit highest since 2001

LONDON (Reuters) - Amsterdam-listed shares in energy company Shell hit their highest in over two decades in early trading on Wednesday.

At 0718 GMT the shares were 0.7% higher, having earlier risen as much as 1.2% to 31.62 euros ($33.54), their highest level since late 2001. Shell's London-listed shares were up 0.7% on the day, having hit their highest since mid-2019 earlier in the day.

The oil price, which surged by the most in one day since April on Monday after fighting erupted in Israel, has risen 2.5% so far this year, but at around $88 a barrel, is not far off its highest in 11 months.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)