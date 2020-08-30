Sheldon Creed takes over late to win Gander Trucks race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Sheldon Creed commanded a restart with Sam Mayer with 13 laps to go and went on to win the CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. For Creed, who drives the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet, it was his third victory of the season and clinched him a $100,000 bonus in the final race of the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge — adding to his $50,000 prize from earlier.

Creed’s teammate, Brett Moffitt, finished in second place in the No. 23 Chevrolet. Austin Hill, in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Toyota, came in third. Mayer, the ARCA Menards Series standout, was fourth in the No. 24 GMS Chevrolet, and Stewart Friesen, in the No. 52 Hallmar Friesen Racing Toyota, rounded out the top five.

With 39 laps to go, Creed doored Todd Gilliland, sending him into the wall and later onto pit road while Mayer took the lead. Up to that point, Gilliland had dominated the race, leading 76 of the race’s first 121 laps. Gilliland finished 22nd.

Earlier in the final stage, Christian Eckes came to pit road with a vibration on the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota after battling for the lead with Gilliland. Eckes went to the garage, taking out another of the race’s top contenders.

Gilliland took the top spot in Stage 1, his first stage win since 2018, after taking over the lead from pole sitter Zane Smith at Lap 46. Gilliland also won Stage 2.

In Stage 2, Chandler Smith spun and hit the wall, damaging his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in an incident that also involved Ben Rhodes in the No. 99 ThorSport Ford.

Johnny Sauter’s rough season continued as the ThorSport driver retired during Stage 1 after feeling vibrations in his No. 13 Ford. It was Sauter’s third DNF this season.

A limited number of fans were in attendance at Sunday’s race as NASCAR continues to work with federal, state and local officials on protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gander Trucks will return to the track Sunday, Sept. 6 for the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with two races left in the regular season.

This story will be updated.