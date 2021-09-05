Shelby Rogers stuns No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in third round of US Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US player Shelby Rogers celebrates her win over Australia&#39;s Ashleigh Barty during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women&#39;s singles third round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 4, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
US player Shelby Rogers celebrates her win over Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles third round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 4, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The world’s top-ranked tennis player has fallen.

Shelby Rogers knocked off No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the third round of the US Open on Saturday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a thrilling third-set tiebreak 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Rogers is now the last American woman left standing at the Grand Slam.

Shelby Rogers upsets Ash Barty

Rogers came out hot after dropping the initial game, winning the next three to take a quick lead on Saturday night. Though Barty took a dominant game 5, Rogers made easy work of the next three to close it out.

In the second set, however, Barty reminded the world why she’s earned that top ranking.

Barty won five straight games with ease after splitting the first two with Rogers to even things up and force a third set — which she then took a 5-2 lead in right away, and seemed poised to move into the fourth round.

Rogers, however, then rattled off four straight wins to stun Barty and eventually land in a tiebreaker, which she won on a pair of Barty forced errors to end the just more than two-hour match.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories