Shelby Rogers stuns No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in third round of US Open
The world’s top-ranked tennis player has fallen.
Shelby Rogers knocked off No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the third round of the US Open on Saturday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a thrilling third-set tiebreak 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Believe it, Shelby!
Shelby Rogers upsets No. 1 Ash Barty in a thrilling comeback in Ashe! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/bPkjsAfNlO
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021
Rogers is now the last American woman left standing at the Grand Slam.
Shelby Rogers upsets Ash Barty
Rogers came out hot after dropping the initial game, winning the next three to take a quick lead on Saturday night. Though Barty took a dominant game 5, Rogers made easy work of the next three to close it out.
Upset alert in Ashe? 👀
Shelby Rogers takes the first set over World No. 1 Ash Barty, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/atYStInNKP
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021
In the second set, however, Barty reminded the world why she’s earned that top ranking.
Barty won five straight games with ease after splitting the first two with Rogers to even things up and force a third set — which she then took a 5-2 lead in right away, and seemed poised to move into the fourth round.
Rogers, however, then rattled off four straight wins to stun Barty and eventually land in a tiebreaker, which she won on a pair of Barty forced errors to end the just more than two-hour match.
Her face says it all. pic.twitter.com/yxyBmbeRUF
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021
