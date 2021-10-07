Shelburne Town Council disperses community grant funding

Shelburne Town Council has approved the amount of funds that will be allocated for the 2022 community grants program.

During their meeting on Monday (Oct. 4) council approved 13 of 14 local groups that applied for the 2022 community grants. Through approving the grants, Council is providing a total of $37,300 in cash as well as $13,500 in kind. Council had a suggested budget of $28,300 from Town staff.

Last year, council allocated $21,600 in cash and $15,200 in kind for the community grants.

All local groups who applied for the community grant last year, were approved for 2022. Groups including Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA), Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank, Children’s Foundation of Guelph & Wellington Food & Friends Program, the Heritage Music Festival, G.E.T Outreachworks, Pickin’ in the Park, Little Family’s Haunt in the Park, Shelburne & District Agricultural Society, Shelburne & District Horticultural Society, Shelburne Community Welcome, and Shelburne Christmas Hampers.

Council during their meeting also saw three new applications for the 2022 community grants.

Presenting to council on Sept. 27, Streams Community Hubs co-founder Andrew James asked for $10,000 to go towards the organizations operational expenses.

“We know that ask is above the typical norm and we of course will be gracious and grateful to receive any support that the town would be able to extend to us,” said James.

Streams Community Hub is an art-centred charity in Shelburne for youth ages 4-17. Since launching 2016, the charity has served over 350 youth, and recently announced the purchase of a permanent location.

Streams Community Hubs was allocated $7,000.

Shelburne Multicultural Event was also a first time application of the community grants and asked council for $5,000. Pitched to be used for costs such as room rentals, insurance, and equipment to run the event, council allocated $3,000.

Choice’s Youth Shelter, who asked for $5,000, was the only application for the community grants turned down by council.

“I personally didn’t feel all that comfortable giving money from the Town’s perspective to that organization for a couple of reasons,” said Mayor Wade Mills. “For a shelter that’s not physically situation within the town of Shelburne, I have a hard time rationalizing the fact that we would directly donate Shelburne tax dollars to a shelter not located within the town. I think there are other funding sources that make more sense for that organization.”

