Shelburne Fire Service gets funding boost for training materials

The Shelburne & District Fire Department (SDFD) has received funding from Enbridge Gas to help purchase firefighting training materials for the local fire department.

The funding was made available through the Safe Community Project Assist, a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge Gas operates.

“We are always working to provide cost effective training for our firefighters,” said Chief Ralph Snyder. “This is the second time Shelburne & District Fire Department has received a grant from Enbridge and the FMPFSC, allowing us to expand our training library. SDFD is proud to work with these partners to improve the safety of our firefighters and the multiple communities we serve.”

This year, Enbridge Gas donated $250,000 to be shared by 50 Ontario fire departments, including the Shelburne & District Fire Department. Funds were allocated to the fire departments to purchase education materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

“At Enbridge Gas, safety is our priority. We’re proud to support Ontario firefighter who share our commitment to keeping our community safe, healthy and vibrant,” said Amanda Sexton, GTA West Region Operations Supervisor for Enbridge Gas.

Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, the program has provided 294 grants to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

“Safe Community Project Assist improves access to training materials for fire departments,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and chair of the FMPFSC. “Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community.”

The Shelburne & District Fire Department received $5,000 to purchase over 50 new books to help train firefighters at the local volunteer fire department. The cost of the books ranges from $70 to $150.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press