Shelburne Fall Fair set to return

The Shelburne Fall Fair is making a return this September after a two-year hiatus.

The board of directors for the Shelburne Fall Fair held their annual general meeting on Friday (April 22), and announced that the fair, which typically runs over three days, would be returning as a one-day event.

“We are going to do what we’re calling a welcome back fair. It’ll be a one-day event, and we are currently working on what that will entail,” said Sue Peterson, secretary and homecraft president for the Shelburne Fall Fair.

Peterson said the board is in the early stages of planning, but had begun to float ideas for specific events as part of the one-day fair.

“After the last two years, any sort of normalcy for anybody is exciting. To start planning something for the residents of Shelburne and surrounding areas, we are certainly full of anticipation and we just want to pull off a one-day event that will be good for all ages,” said Peterson.

The Shelburne Fall Fair was put on hiatus for both 2020 and 2021 due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been an annual event in the community for over a century and a half, and the last time the fair was cancelled was in 1917 during the First World War, according to the Shelburne District Agricultural Society.

“The decision has never been an easy one for our board to make, but we had to follow the rules and regulations that public health laid out in front of us,” said Peterson. “We are looking forward to putting together a fun filled day this coming September.”

Peterson also noted that they hope to return to their regular fair schedule – a three-day event – for the 2023 fall fair.

An update with more information and specifics details on what the 2022 Shelburne Fall Fair will feature is expected to come in May or June.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press