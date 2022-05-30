Shelburne’s Deputy Mayor and Mayor running for re-election

Shelburne voters will see two familiar names on the ballot for mayor and deputy mayor come this fall’s election.

It was a scene recreated from almost four years ago, as Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills and Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson gathered at Town Hall on May 17 to filed their nomination papers for re-election in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for Oct. 24.

“It’s exciting to be back here putting our names in for re-election,” said Mills. “It’s been an interesting term to say the least and coming into office there was certainly some major challenges that we anticipated, but despite that we worked together as a group and accomplished some big things.”

“Wade and I started this journey almost four years ago. We stood up there on the steps really sending a clear signal and message to the Town of Shelburne that it’s a new time and new direction,” said Anderson. “We certainly had a lot of enthusiasm and I think the community did as well, and that enthusiasm continues today.”

In July of 2018, when Mills and Anderson first submitted nominations papers for the two town council leadership roles, the duo were focused on bringing change to the existing council landscape. It’s a sentiment both say they feel has begun to take place over their four-year term.

“I’ve said to many folks that once upon a time Shelburne may have been in the shadows of Orangeville and some of the other municipalities, but not anymore,” said Anderson. “We’re on equal footing. We’ve demonstrated leadership when we need to show leadership.”

Focused on adapting the community to its growing population while also maintaining Shelburne’s community identity, Council has ticked off significant changes in four years including; infrastructure improvements; commercial developments; transit options; and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

But, both members of Council say there’s more to be done.

“We’ve accomplished a lot over the last three and a half years, but there’s still a lot more work to be done and that’s why we’re here today,” said Mills.”

Story continues

“We’re back here again, filing our papers once again to really take on that leadership role because the work is unfinished, but we believe that we’re heading in the right direction,” said Anderson.

With the election still months away, neither candidate gave specifics on their platforms during the campaign period, but said they will be turning to the community for input.

“It’s very early days into this process and as the campaign period unfolds and we get a change to get out and talk to resident more, we’ll be able to put a finer point on specific polities,” said Mills. “In terms of big picture, we’ve put this community on a fairly strong trajectory and what I want to make sure happens is that we don’t lose the ground we’ve made up over the past four years.”

Mills has served on Shelburne Council since 2014. A council member in his first term, Mills ran for and was elected Mayor of Shelburne in 2018. In December 2021, he was elected as the 145 Warden of Dufferin County.

Anderson’s political career in Shelburne began in 2017, when he was appointed to council following the passing of council member Tom Egan. Anderson ran for and was elected as Deputy Mayor in 2018.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press