Shelburne couple hit the jackpot with $63,000 LOTTO 6/49 win

A Shelburne couple can ‘find their possible’ after winning a major lottery prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a press release last Thursday (Oct. 19) that Randy and Kim Harris of Shelburne had won more than $63,000 in the Sept. 23 LOTT0 6/49 draw.

“This is our first big win. I always play regular numbers that my wife picks,” Randy shared while picking up their winning at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Randy was checking their ticket at Town Milk & Variety in Shelburne, where they purchase their weekly lottery tickets, when he discovered their big win.

“I was using the self-check and it said ‘big winner’, and I really didn’t have a reaction I just kind of folded the ticket up and put it back in my pocket. When the [attendant] put the ticket in his machine it started going nuts with bells going off and then it shut down,” he explained.

Receiving a slip of paper with their prize amount on it, Randy took it home to show his wife.

“I didn’t believe him at first, but then he showed me the paper and I grabbed him, gave him a kiss, and said ‘we won!,” shared Kim.

Randy, a heavy equipment operator, and Kim, a custodian with the Upper Grand District School Board, have played the lottery for over 20 years. For years the Harris’ have played regular numbers on the lottery, but following a mishap with a washing machine that “washed the luck out,’ they chose to change them a few months ago.

The randomly selected numbers chosen by Kim as their new regulars ended up being the ones they would ultimately win the $63,000 prize with.

With their big prize now collected, the couple is planning to put the money away for their retirement and also hope to take a vacation out of the country sometime next year.

While they’ve already won big, the couple says they will be continuing to play their weekly lottery numbers.

“Absolutely, we’re trying for that ultimate win,” said Kim.

“We’re not going to quit – sometimes you just have luck,” added Randy.

The winning ticket was purchased at Town Milk & Variety on Main Street in Shelburne.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press