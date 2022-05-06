Shelburne Council approves request to install sanitary pumping station at Fieldgate commercial development

Shelburne Town Council has approved the installation of a temporary sanitary pumping station at the Fieldgate commercial development located on the east side of Shelburne.

During their meeting on Monday (April 25), council received a report from town planner, Steve Wever, regarding the developer’s request to install the temporary pump station.

According to the report presented to council, the reasoning behind the temporary installation is due to delivery delays in components required for the permanent sanitary pumping station, including a motor control centre, a programmable logic controller and a backup generator.

“One of the requirements of that subdivision is to build a permanent sanitary pumping station and that has commenced, components of the station are complete,” said Wever. “However, there have been some delays in receiving some of the permanent control system components and that is potentially going to interfere with some of the scheduled occupancies for the commercial block.”

Occupancy in the commercial block is scheduled to start as early as June.

“I certainly have no issue in doing whatever we can from our perspective to help move this along so that the commercial development can get up and running as soon as possible,” said Mayor Wade Mills.

Mills did raise the question on whether there were any operational concerns with installing the temporary pump station.

“Obviously there are risks when anything is done temporarily, but I do think the developer and their consulting team put together a thorough package to allow us to review, and made the concessions that we were looking for to be able to support this application,” said Stephen Burnett, the town’s engineer. “We are recommending along with the town planner that this be accepted.”

The commercial development from Fieldgate is located at the intersection of Hwy. 10/89 and County Rd 124. Reported businesses that will be tenants of the commercial block include Dollarama, Foodland, Pet Valu, and LCBO.

Wever said the permanent pumping station is expected to be completed and operational by mid-September.

