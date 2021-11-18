Shelburne BIA Santa Claus Parade making return

Santa Claus is coming to Shelburne.

The Shelburne Business Improvement Area (BIA) has announced they will be hosting their annual Santa Claus Parade on Saturday Dec. 4 starting at 6 p.m.

“Everyone was looking forward to a parade happening, and a lot were wondering if it was going to,” said Melissa Hooper, treasurer for the BIA. “It’s nice to see community events come back, not just for the businesses or the downtown, but also for the residents who haven’t been able to do too much over the last year.”

The annual parade is returning after a year hiatus, due to health safety concerns and regulations related to the pandemic. Planning for the holiday parade, which typically takes place a month in advance, began earlier this month.

Hooper said the BIA recently received approval on the route from the Town of Shelburne and is waiting for to go ahead from Dufferin OPP and Public Works on the road closures.

The route for the Santa Claus Parade is slated to begin at the Shelburne Agricultural Community Centre, located at 377 William Street, and make its way down to Robert Street, where it will pass in front of the Shelburne Long Term Care Home. The parade will then make its way down Jelly Street, towards Main Street, turning at First Avenue to make the return back to William Street.

In the past, the Shelburne Santa Claus Parade has been created based on a specific theme, such as the 2019 theme “Home Town Christmas”.

Hooper said the BIA has opted not to include a theme this year with the short time frame to plan before the parade hits the streets.

“As long as the vehicles or people have Christmas themed decorations or holiday themed decorations, that’s what we’re going with,” said Hooper.

Since announcing the return of the annual Shelburne Santa Claus Parade, Hooper said they’ve received a number of emails from interested participants and have five confirmed registrations. She noted that the parade usually averages around 30 floats.

For local businesses and organizations interested in taking part, the BIA can be reached by email at info@shelburnebia.ca. The cost to enter the parade is free.

“We’ve never charged, I guess it’s kind of Christmas spirit. It’s an advertising opportunity for the companies and it helps benefit the downtown,” said Hooper.

While the Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 6 p.m., various festive events will also be taking place throughout the day including a downtown shopping event in the day-time and at Jack Downing Park there will be photo opportunities at 4:30 p.m., as well as a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press