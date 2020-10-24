Shein mocked for selling extreme high-cut bodysuit that looks like Borat’s mankini

Online retailer Shein has been ridiculed for selling an extreme high-cut bodysuit that resembles the mankini made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat.

Earlier this week, a Shein customer shared a photo of the Plus V-bar High Cut Bodysuit, which costs £9.99, to a shopping group on Facebook alongside the caption: “What is this!?”

The image showed a model advertising the long-sleeved bodsuit, which is cut so high at the sides it reaches just under the bust area.

The item also exposes half of the model’s waist, hips, and barely covers her crotch.

The post immediately drew attention from hundreds of social media users, with many sharing laughing and shocked face emojis.

Some people commented on how uncomfortable the garment looked, with one person writing: “High cut? That’s cut so damn high it’s practically flossing her teeth.”

Another added: “Honestly, I can see the pain in her eyes. Poor lass.”

View photos Shein More

Several group members also pointed out that the image appeared to have been heavily photoshopped around the crotch area, while others compared the bodysuit to the fluorescent green “mankini” worn by Cohen to promote the 2006 film Borat.

While some shared images of the character wearing the garment others posted GIFs from the film in the comments section.

In the mockumentary, fictitious Kazakh journalist Borat is dispatched to the United States to report on the “greatest country in the world".

View photos

The comparison between the two items comes as the Borat sequel, called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, hit screens in the UK on Friday 23 October.

This is not the first time an online retailer has been called out for a fashion faux pas.

Last month, the ASOS Design cut-out T-shirt in navy scuba caused some serious confusion on Twitter, with users questioning its practicality and strange cut-out placement.

The T-shirt featured two large holes on opposite sides of the midriff area.

People on Twitter poked fun at the T-shirt’s revealing design with one user commenting: “When you accidentally put your head through the sleeve hole but mama didn't raise a quitter.”

Another said: “Sure, because who else would want their left love handle hanging out of a hole in a shirt?”

Read more

Marks and Spencer mocked for launching £1 'chip shop scraps'

Online retailer Yandy sells hand sanitiser costume for Halloween