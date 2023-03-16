SHEIN to Launch ‘See Now Buy Now’ Shopping Experience At CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Four Day Retail Pop-up Shop March 23-26

Toronto, ON, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN will be launching a weekend shopping experience at CF Toronto Eaton Centre from March 23-26, 2023. The expansive 3000 sq. ft pop-up shop will be open to the public and guests will be able to register in advance for a complimentary VIP ticket, which grants access to skip the queue. A $2 donation will be added upon purchase for VIP ticket holders, supporting one of SHEIN’s preferred charity partners in Canada.

WHAT:

Visitors to the SHEIN pop-up shop will be able to purchase pieces on the spot for the first time in Canada.



In addition to women’s, men's, and kids' fashion, as well as accessories, beauty, pet, and home goods, the two special collections that will be available include evoluSHEIN and SHEIN X.

Other highlights will include complimentary treats from the SHEIN Cafe, SHEGLAM beauty gifts for guests who post on social media live from the shop, and tokens for every visitor to receive a complimentary gift from the giant bubble machine.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 23,12 PM - 9 PM

Friday, March 24, 10 AM - 9 PM

Saturday, March 25, 10 AM - 9 PM

Sunday, March 26, 11 AM - 7 PM

WHERE:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

220 Yonge Street, Unit N125A, Toronto

Level 1, North Side



WHY:

This pop-up shop experience is for those who want to get a head start on their spring wardrobe must-haves at an affordable price. SHEIN carries multiple brands and categories and is size inclusive. This event is part of SHEIN’s long-term plan and commitment to plant roots in Toronto. Stay tuned for more pop-up events taking place in other major Canadian cities.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. In April 2022, the company announced evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

About evoluSHEIN

evoluSHEIN is SHEIN’s purpose-driven collection with inclusive sizing and made with responsibly sourced materials. It works towards contributing to a more responsible fashion ecosystem and supports women’s empowerment projects through Vital Voices - a leading international non-profit that invests in women leaders taking on the world’s greatest challenges, including gender-based violence, the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more. These items are made from 100% certified recycled materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose, the line is an affordable option for customers seeking to make a positive impact with their product choices.



About SHEIN X

SHEIN X is a design-forward program where SHEIN showcases new talent by partnering with emerging fashion designers. This program is dedicated exclusively to empowering small and medium-sized independent designers around the world by providing them with a platform to create bold designs that are true to themselves without worrying about the competitiveness of the fashion industry. Since its launch in January 2021, SHEIN X has empowered nearly 3,000 designers and artists from around the world launching over 25,000 original creations.



