Has Shein Killed the Dream of Sustainability in Fashion?

Helen Holmes
·7 min read
Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast
Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast

Shein, the wildly successful e-commerce fashion company that came onto the scene a mere 14 years ago, is reportedly pondering a valuation of $100 billion, a staggering sum that would make the company one of the most valuable startups in the world, right up there with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Chinese retailer has thus far managed to steamroll through its worst PR debacles—allegations of design theft, criticism of its enormous environmental footprint, outrage-sparking offerings such as a swastika necklace—on its quest to win over the hearts and minds of shoppers perpetually on the hunt for cute styles at rock-bottom prices.

Inside Los Angeles’ Terrifying ‘Fast Fashion’ Coronavirus Hot Zone

So far, it’s working. Shein’s Gen Z cult following has been well-documented, with teens and 20-somethings taking to TikTok in droves to show off and review their Shein hauls. The startup’s strategies dovetail neatly with the social networking platform’s structural need for a constant stream of fresh content, so much so that scrolling through Shein's website often feels like looking at the pleasure-seeking soul of the Internet made manifest.

But what’s mind-boggling about fast fashion in general is that over the years, despite gullies and notable failures, the industry has managed to sidestep incontrovertible truths about the deep structural flaws that make high-volume clothing production possible. Shein is the latest and most notable manifestation of unstoppable consumer desire at any cost, and since Shein’s offerings cost close to nothing, the company may already have secured a permanent spot in the fashion world.

“There’s really nothing stronger than that dopamine hit people get when they score a $13 dress,” Elizabeth Shobert, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at STYLESAGE, said. “It’s immediate, you get that rush and it feels great. It's much more satisfying than the things we need to do and the choices we have to make in order to be more sustainable.”

In recent years, some fashion analysts have theorized that seasonal trends have become all but obsolete amidst the neverending arena of social media one-upmanship: to get noticed, it’s more important to stand out than fit in. Coupled with the destabilizing onslaught of a deadly virus that forced everyone into their sweatpants for months on end, it could be that chasing the dopamine rush of on-trend dressing is a practice that’s been permanently diluted. Alixandra Barasch, an Associate Professor of Marketing at NYU, doesn’t think so.

“People like to say they’re unique, but it turns out that conformity and social signaling and all of the psychological reasons why trends are the reality of the marketplace, those are hard things to overcome as a consumer,” Barasch said. “The social effects are real, and aesthetically, people only have so much power to avoid these forces.”

Sustainability is one of fashion's most gripping recent trends. As consumers grow more aware of the environmental downsides of the global clothing industry, brands have responded with promises of reduced emissions, adoption of ethically-sourced, recyclable materials and improved rights for workers. A study by Business of Fashion found that in 2020, 32% of Millennials and 30% of Gen Z respondents said they’d spend more on products that have the least negative impact on the environment.

The following year, German e-commerce company Zolando conducted a consumer report and found that while 72% of respondents said it's important to reduce food, plastic and water waste, only 54% said the same is true for fashion. 44% said making more sustainable choices in other areas of their lives excuses their tastes for disposable fashion.

“Consumers really believe that they care about the moral dimensions of their purchases, and when they’re in a place of security, they’re able to embrace these kinds of value-based decisions,” Barasch said. “But whenever we feel a little bit less secure, if we’re worn down or lonely or feeling financial strain or the uncertainty of inflation, it’s harder to put your money where your mouth is when it comes to buying based on values.”

Plus, when it comes to quantifying the actual shifts towards sustainability that have taken place within major brands, corporate opacity makes it difficult to confirm major improvements. “The fashion industry needs to fix its misinformation problem by creating truly transparent supply chains and publishing quality data,” the Business of Fashion report concluded. “With less than 10 years left to deliver on global climate and sustainable development goals, time is running out and simply stating an ambition to change is no longer good enough.”

Since its inception, Shein has used ruthless strategies on its way to dominating the American and European clothing markets. Forgoing the expense of physical retail spaces entirely, Shein has always been online-only, and using a system referred to by the company as a “large-scale automated test and re-order (LATR) model,” the startup is algorithmically able to determine in real time which styles are drawing escalating consumer responses.

Because new styles are introduced to the site in limited quantities, items that are selling well are immediately replenished by Shein’s production base in Foshan, while duds can be quickly cycled out.

Shein cites their production strategy as evidence of their commitment to sustainability. “We harness our fully integrated digital supply chain to limit excess inventory, reducing the possibility of production waste,” their site reads. “In addition, we attempt to sell unsold or returned inventory at wholesale pricing before donating it to populations in need.”

In terms of manufacturing, Shein has also said it does its best “to source recycled fabric, such as recycled polyester, a non-virgin fibre that has little impact on the environment and reduces damage to the original material.”

But certain items plucked from the company's enormous inventory — 52,000 dresses are currently listed for sale — have caused problems. In December, a Shein jacket was flagged and recalled in Canada after tests determined it contained 20 times the sanctioned lead limit in children's products.

Some Shein competitors, like the Spanish fast fashion retailer Mango, are countering the explosive growth of e-commerce by doubling down on brick and mortar spaces. Mango just announced that they’re planning to open 40 U.S. locations by the end of 2024, and in 2022, 3,882 new retail stores belonging to various brands are also planned to open in the U.S. Whether shoppers will re-adopt the in-person experience in encouraging numbers remains to be seen, but it’s a big bet to make. (The Daily Beast reached out to both Shein and Mango for comment.)

The fundamental allure of fashion rests at the center of this capitalistic maelstrom. As shoppers, we’re liable to say one thing and do another in the pursuit of glamorous bliss; forever in thrall to the impulse to make and remake our images, self-professed values be damned. Why?

One answer could be found within a psychological concept first proposed in 1943: Maslow's hierarchy of needs. “Having style and fashion makes you feel good and makes you feel like you’re able to better signal who you are as a person,” Barasch said. “These identity things are really powerful, and for many people, moral, existential and ethical considerations are higher-level needs. We only get to that point of caring about these things once our other, more social or status-oriented needs are met.”

In other words, you could argue that in order for someone to even begin to act in accordance with their beliefs, they have to be rocking a sick new outfit first. It’s into this psychological gap that companies like Shein have crept and claimed territory, and they may be nearly impossible to uproot.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?