Sheila Warren Leaves WEF to Lead Crypto Lobbying Group

Former World Economic Forum executive Sheila Warren will become CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), the Washington D.C.-based lobbying group announced Monday.

Warren, who is based in San Francisco, will be responsible for leading the discussion of crypto on behalf of the CCI, by communicating its benefits to policymakers, regulators.

The CCI was formed in April 2021 by founding members from Block, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paradigm, and includes Andreessen Horowitz as a board member.

Prior to joining the CCI, Warren worked as a senior executive at TechSoup, where she built NGOsource, an initiative funded by the Gates and Hewlett Foundations. She currently co-hosts CoinDesk’s show, Money Reimagined.

“We are excited for the organization's next chapter under her leadership, demonstrating and communicating the transformational benefits of crypto to policymakers, regulators, and people around the globe,” said Fred Ehrsam, co-founder and managing partner at Paradigm and CCI board member in a press release.

“We’re in a critical moment for the crypto ecosystem,” tweeted Warren. “The regulations and policies that emerge in the next 18 months - 2 years will shape the trajectory of the entire crypto ecosystem far into the future,” she added.

Since its launch, the CCI has co-hosted a bitcoin-focused virtual event featuring Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and Cathie Wood.