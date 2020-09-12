Shehnaaz Gill's New Denim Outfit is Chic and Charming, Just Like Her (View Pics)

Bigg Boss 13's most favourite and charming contestant, Shehnaaz Gill is back to wooing your hearts with her super smart and adorable Instagram uploads. The Punjabi actress who's currently ruling your minds like a true diva believes in setting your Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time. With tons of followers and admirers by her side, Gill is always a sensation with her army waiting to make some noise for her. She was always a stunner and you know what they say, 'once a stunner, always a stunner.' Sidharth Shukla Fan Asks Him To Kiss Shehnaaz Gill In an Instagram Live Session And Their Reaction Is Cute! (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz's new outfit was a very simple one-off shoulder denim dress and nailed it with so much elan. The reality TV show contestant further paired her chic outfit with coral lips, brushed brows, slightly highlighted cheeks and loose hair. Not to miss her 'kala chashma' that instantly made us sing Katrina Kaif's (Oh, what a beautiful connection! She's known as Punjab's Katrina Kaif, right?) popular song from Baar Baar Dekho. Shehnaaz did impress us with her sartorial attempt and we certainly can't stop raving about her simple but stunning style statement. Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi: How Popular TV Jodis Channeled Their Romance Through Singles In Lockdown!

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's New Pictures

Shehnaaz's been busy with her multiple music singles and various promotional campaigns. The actress has a huge social media presence and that makes her perfect for celebrity brand endorsements. While the actress is carefully picking the brands she wants to associate herself with, we are busy ogling at her one too many uploads. They are gorgeous and worth all our time.