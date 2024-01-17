Sheffield World Boxing Cup: Delicious Orie leads GB squad live on BBC iPlayer

World Boxing Cup Venue: Sheffield Date: Wed 17 Jan - Sat 20 Jan Coverage: Watch the World Boxing Cup in Sheffield from 11:00 GMT on 17 January on BBC Sport website & app.

Super-heavyweight Delicious Orie leads a talented British squad at the World Boxing Cup in Sheffield.

The tournament will be live on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 17 January with the finals on Saturday.

Fighters from England, Wales and Scotland will be joined by Cameroon refugee Cindy Ngamba, competing under Fair Chance.

The English Institute of Sport will host the new event which is supported by the new federation World Boxing.

In the World Boxing Cup, male and female boxers collect points from competitions with the finals at the end of the year and Sheffield the latest instalment of the tournament.

Before then, many of Britain's best will compete in the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Orie, Charley Davison and Rosie Eccles have each booked their place already.

Here BBC Sport goes through some of fighters to look out for at the officially named World Boxing Cup: GB Open, Sheffield 2024.

Delicious Orie - super-heavyweight

Orie left Russia as a seven-year-old and has seen his boxing career go from strength to strength since he picked up the sport aged 18. Orie was inspired by Anthony Joshua to box and the 26-year-old is the latest in a long line of great British super-heavyweight Olympic hopes.

He won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and after securing Olympic qualification last year, Orie is considered a hot favourite to pick up a medal in Paris.

"I've come from a difficult place growing up. I feel honoured to being able to share my story, how hard it was and how I'm turning it all around and making really positive things around my life," Orie told BBC Sport.

"If I was to tell my seven-year-old self 'this is what you'll achieve by my age', I would be absolutely mind-blown. It's also important to be not too content.

"I'm a man on a mission and I'm not even a quarter of the way there."

Taylor Bevan - light-heavyweight

Wales' Taylor Bevan is 41-11 in his amateur career and still hunting Olympic qualification

Welsh fighter Taylor Bevan is a real crowd pleaser. He has won the award for the 'Best Bout of the Year' two years running at GB Boxing's annual awards. He won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and at just 22, he has racked up 52 amateurs fights, including 41 wins.

Bevan won gold at the inaugural World Boxing Cup in Cologne last October and will be looking to do the same again in Sheffield.

Elise Glynn - featherweight

Elise Glynn is one of the most promising fighters in the Team GB set-up. She had a brilliant 2022, winning featherweight gold medals at both the Cesme and Cologne Boxing Cups and picked up GB Boxing's Newcomer of the Year award as a result. She was beaten just twice last year, both by vastly more experienced competitors.

Lewis Richardson - light-middleweight

Like Orie and Bevan, Lewis Richardson enjoyed an excellent Commonwealth Games winning bronze at middleweight. Richardson competes at light-middleweight in this tournament and will be hoping to impress in his first bout at home since the Commonwealth Games.

Richardson ended 2024 with a gold medal at the Algarve Box Cup and aims to start his year off with more silverware.

Cindy Ngamba - middleweight

Cindy Ngamba trains with the GB squad in Sheffield

Born in Cameroon, Ngamba has made her home in the UK since arriving as a refugee as an 11-year-old. The middleweight fought to remain in the UK and has been given the right to compete for the Fair Chance refugee team.

Ngamba will continue to train with the Team GB squad and is considered a huge, emerging talent. She is 15-3 in her amateur career and reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 IBA Women's World Championships.