Sheffield Wednesday dump Newcastle out thanks to Josh Windass double

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United live: score and updates from the FA Cup - Laurence Griffiths/GETTY IMAGES

Sheffield Wednesday upset high-flying Newcastle – as it happened

08:55 PM

Report

Giant-killers Sheffield Wednesday capitalise on Newcastle's unfocused day out

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Josh Windass' opening goal - Getty Images/James Gill

The old stadium vibrated and rocked, the stands bounced and the foundations shook with the noise as Sheffield Wednesday celebrated a mighty victory over Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Ignore all those who chunter on about the magic of this competition fading and the managers moaning about the extra games. For the many football supporters who follow clubs outside of the gilded world of the Premier League, the thrill and excitement of these special occasions remains.

This was as well as Sheffield Wednesday, second in League One, have played this season and it is certainly as happy as their supporters have felt in a long time. The club have had far too few of these moments in recent years for this one not to be savoured.

Darren Moore’s side were magnificent, riding their luck as every giant-killer must, making the most of the chances Newcastle missed and the saves by Cameron Dawson, their goalkeeper, but that is all part of the drama.

And what a night for striker Josh Windass, who scored both of Wednesday’s goals and was denied a hat-trick only by the width of the crossbar. Wednesday should have taken an early lead after a terrible throw-in from Jacob Murphy, who put the ball into the path of captain Liam Palmer about 30 yards from goal. The Newcastle defence was completely off guard and the wing-back was able to advance into the area unimpeded before shooting wide of the far post.

It was the sort of lapse in concentration and discipline that leads to cup upsets and manager Eddie Howe looked unimpressed on the sidelines as Murphy apologised to his team-mates but went out of his way not to make eye contact with anyone on the Newcastle bench.

It was perhaps the jolt the Premier League side needed and they almost scored immediately. Javier Manquillo, starting instead of captain Kieran Trippier, delivered a floated cross from the right, which looked perfect for Alexander Isak to head in on his first start since September. The header was a firm one but it was a little too close to Dawson, who, nevertheless, did brilliantly to claw the ball away from behind him.

Story continues

Alexander Isak was full of intent but somewhat rusty after a long spell out due to injury - PA/Nick Potts

Newcastle, though, were still looking sloppy and Elliot Anderson, on his first start since Nov 9, played a ridiculous backpass without even looking at Martin Dubravka. It was perfect for Windass to run on to but he snatched at the chance, taking on a first-time shot when he could have taken it around the exposed goalkeeper. The effort rolled wide. It was another huge let-off.

Not that Newcastle were making the most of their own chances. Again Manquillo was the creator, sliding a clever ball through for Isak. Newcastle’s record signing did not look up and blasted his shot straight at Dawson. We can, at this stage, put the lack of clinical finishing down to the rustiness of not playing a first-team game for four months, but £60 million strikers are expected to do better.

Matt Ritchie has not started for even longer. His last for Newcastle was against Tranmere in the Carabao Cup in August but he almost scored a brilliant goal, beginning a move with a one-two to Joelinton inside his own half, before running almost the length of the pitch, only to scuff a shot over the bar after doing so well to get on the end of another Manquillo cross.

Wednesday were being outplayed but almost scored against the run of play, Sven Botman slicing a clearance wide when stretching to cut out a teasing cross from Will Vaulks. Neither side will look back on their first-half finishing with any pride, Newcastle’s Murphy twice played in on goal and unable to convert before Isak got the ball stuck under his feet with nobody between him and the target.

Josh Windass punished Newcastle for their profligacy - Getty Images/James Gill

Wednesday punished them. Some excellent play from George Byers launched the move. He worked play out to Palmer and he found substitute Dennis Adeniran, who moved it on for Windass to nip in front of Jamaal Lascelles and score at the near post. Replays showed the striker had been in an offside position but there was no Var in the stadium to rule it out.

Windass also forced a flying stop from Dubravka as Howe emptied his bench, sending on Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock to try to rescue things. But it was Windass who seized the moment, running through a gaping hole left in the middle of the Newcastle defence before smashing a confident finish beyond Dubravka.

Wednesday fans were ecstatic, and so they should be, but there was still time for nerves to jangle as Bruno scored from a corner and Chris Wood missed a sitter late on, scooping over the bar with just the goalkeeper to beat.

08:39 PM

A memorable final performance

Mark McGuinness was commanding in defence, and a constant headache for Newcastle this evening, but the performance was likely bittersweet for Wednesday fans. Cardiff City recalled McGuinness before the match, and he will return to Wales and the club he signed for from Arsenal in 2021, imminently.

mark mcguinness - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

08:31 PM

Darren Moore speaks to beIN

The game plan was not to sit back, was to try and engage them high up the pitch. We did that tonight, but to see that over the course of the game, and to see the players keep up that energy, was really good. Everybody should feel proud.

On beating formidable opponents:

Eddie's done an absolutely magnificent job at Newcastle and continues to do so. From our perspective tonight, to come up against that opposition and go though shows an excellent level of performance by the players.

On man of the match Josh Windass:

We know he's got the quality in him and he's produced two excellent finishes. I'm just really pleased. He'll get the headlines, but all round it was a good performance by everyone.

darren moore - Reuters/Carl Recine

08:22 PM

Eddie Howe speaks to beIN

I thought in front of goal tonight was probably the big problem for us The goalkeeper made some great saves, we were wasteful with a couple of opportunities. They gave Wednesday a chance. [I'm] disappointed with the two goals, I need to see them back, but they didn't look good from [a defensive perspective]. We didn't defend those moments well enough for sure.

On moving on to the next game, their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Tuesday.

There's always another game and that other game is a massive cup game for us. Certainly we'll need to be more clinical than we were today, and we know it's another big test for us. I thought there were some really good bright spots, I thought here were some [moments] that weren't as high. So individuals need to reflect and learn, as we all will.

08:13 PM

That killer miss

08:12 PM

No VAR at Hillsborough, I'm afraid

Sheffield Wednesday's first: offside, almost certainly. But cunning too.

windass - AFP/Lindsey Parnaby

windass - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

windass - Reuters/Carl Recine

08:08 PM

A quick word from Telegraph Sport's own Luke Edwards

08:04 PM

Windass' wonder-goal

08:04 PM

Josh Windass speaks to MOTD

Yeah it was enjoyable. We've been on a good run of form, so [it's more of the same]. It's always nice to score, I've been in good form.

Not the most extensive interview, as Windass can't hear his interviewer in the slightest. The noise at Hillsborough is deafening.

windass - PA/Nick Potts

08:01 PM

And breathe...

For the third season in a row, Newcastle are out in the third round of the FA Cup. Sheffield Wednesday thoroughly deserved their victory for gutsy, energetic play, and two clever, clever goals.

Alan Shearer in the throes of agony, likely watching Chris Wood's miss - Reuters/Carl Recine

07:56 PM

90+8 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

With six minutes played, Joelinton feeds the ball in, but the attempt is booted out to the sound of thousands of whistles. Still, Salisbury doesn't call time, as Guimaraes is grounded and Newcastle have a freekick.

It looks like the ball is further forward than it should be, and the referee is having some communication issues. The ball is moved back, before Trippier the taker moves it forward. The ball flies towards goal threateningly, and as its defended out, the fans are in agony.

Two minutes over the time added, and Salisbury finally blows his whistle!

Newcastle are out of the FA Cup!

07:54 PM

90+5 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Ritchie sends in a tempting cross, but it only meets Paterson in the six-yard box, who blasts it back up the pitch.

Trippier is next to float a long ball in, which Wood looks for. Manquillo can get to it once it's forced out, but his ensuing cross flies straight to Dawson's hands.

Two late changes for Sheffield that are unhurried, to say the least. One of them is man of the match Windass, who applauds the Hillsborough faithful.

07:51 PM

90+3 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Byers hobbles off to the sidelines with Wednesday's medic, for Newcastle to take their corner. Newcastle, still lacking some of their usual clinical edge, can't make anything of it, but hold onto possession as Wednesday push them back.

07:48 PM

90 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Guimaraes sets up Joelinton, who powers past his man, pushing closer and closer to the box. Willock on the edge of the box plays back to Joelinton. Newcastle can only win a corner, before attention spins back to Joelinton, who earlier tumbled Byers. Play halts.

Six minutes of extra time. Can Newcastle force the replay?

07:46 PM

88 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Another chance flies skyward as Willock lays back neatly to Ritchie on the edge of the box. His effort may have been interfered with by Adeniran, and Wednesday can breathe a sigh of relief.

Now, they make their changes: Palmer and Smith, who have both been excellent, off for Paterson and Hunt. They're loudly cheered off, particularly Palmer, by the now-jubilant home fans.

07:44 PM

86 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

The corner flies long to an unmarked Almiron, but James can defend the shot for yet another corner. This one is dealt with more substantially, pushing Newcastle back to the edge of the box, where they pick and pick, looking to open up the home side.

Nothing decisive, though, as Wednesday lock up.

07:42 PM

84 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Manquillo under pressure from Vaulks plays his shot on goal hurriedly, and the effort is quickly bundled out for a corner.

Trippier sends in another good-looking corner, but Smith is first to it, so there'll be another corner to come.

07:41 PM

82 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Goodness gracious... Wood misses what had looked like an inevitable goal, after some tantalising build-up play by Trippier, setting up Guimaraes on the run, who then cut just across to his team-mate on the edge of the box. He skies the chance.

wood - Reuters/Ed Sykes

07:38 PM

80 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Wednesday are still springy and full of energy, despite Newcastle's fresher legs. Guimaraes picks up the ball, but is set upon quickly by Iorfa, pushing the attack back once again.

But Newcastle reset, moving the ball around as look for a clear route through.

07:36 PM

77 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Brimming with boundless confidence, Windass unleashes on the right, before crossing across to Johnson, but the ball skirts too long. Johnson can keep it in play by the corner flag, but Dubravka steps up when his goal comes under pressure again.

At the other end, McGuinness is again called upon to rally the defence and muddle a messy Newcastle attempt out of the box at the last.

07:34 PM

76 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Botman catches Windass, drawing the foul as he waits to pounce on a long high ball. This freekick is far more promising, and Wednesday have a chance from six yards off the D.

Windass steps up to take it, and it's extremely good! The ball kisses the crossbar as Dubravka leaps for it, but Wednesday can't gain any more from the rebound.

07:32 PM

73 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Understating things, this is shaping up to be quite some game.

Willock concedes a freekick for Wednesday just inside the Newcastle half, which is overpowered out for the visitors to recapture possession. Almiron sparks down the right, before sneaking across and curling the ball in from 25 yards out. The crowd jeer as it takes on serious air over the crossbar.

07:28 PM

GOAL!!! Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Another change for Newcastle, Trippier celebrating his one-year-and-one-day club anniversary, and his value is instantly apparent!

He feeds in the corner Newcastle were waiting to take, and Wood's header drops the ball at Guimaraes' feet. He nudges the shot in to get the visitors on the scoresheet.

07:26 PM

67 min: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 0

That was a doozy, and Newcastle must feel completely bamboozled. Windass' second, after three against Cambridge.

Joelinton has another swipe at goal, weaving through the box under fire, but McGuinness intervenes and bundles the shot out.

07:24 PM

GOAL!!! Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 0

Manquillo tries to sneak the ball through the defenders in the box, but McGuinness gets on top of it, spinning the ball out to Johnson. His touch isn't as accurate, and he hands back possession to Newcastle.

Joelinton picks up on the edge of the box, but his shot gets a sliding Wednesday toe to it and glides over the bar.

But moments later, Wednesday mount their own attack, and this one is pitch-perfect!

Windass picks up a cute ball from Smith, and sets off straight down the middle before blasting the ball past Dubravka.

This is his fifth goal of the week!

windass - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

07:21 PM

63 min: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle 0

Windass is down, after being checked heavily by Lewis in the middle of the Newcastle half. He's tended to briefly, as Newcastle regroup after their three changes and take a moment to reflect on this unexpected downturn.

windass - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

07:19 PM

61 min: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle 0

Wholesale changes for Newcastle: on come Willock, Guimaraes and Almiron on for Anderson, Murphy and Longstaff.

07:17 PM

59 min: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle 0

Murphy curls the ball towards goal from just inside the box, Dawson palming the ball out for a corner. This is sent in with promise, but Botman's head to it can't get the attempt on target.

07:15 PM

57 min: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle 0

Hillsborough is rocking now, particularly as Adeniran picks off a ball from Wood for Wednesday to flood forward again. He lays off to Windass, whose strike goes just wide despite tempting Dubravka into full stretch.

07:13 PM

54 min: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle 0

Wednesday thrills at the other end too, Dawson pulling off another top save to deny Anderson's punishing shot. The ball streaks back out and is hurried away by the scrambling defenders.

07:12 PM

GOAL!!! Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle 0

Wednesday have broken the deadlock!

Byers starts off a great piece of link-up play clinging onto the ball under pressure on the halfway line. He turns and sprints across the Newcastle half to set up Adeniran. He wafts the ball in, where Palmer dummies it before Windass slides the ball into the back of the net.

Is Windass offside? Possibly yes. Does it matter? No, as there's no VAR.

The hosts go ahead.

07:08 PM

50 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Boot back on, Ritchie heads onto the field, but looks a little unsteady.

Smith whips the ball away from Lascelles, but he wins the ball back quickly, as Newcastle set up their first attack of the half. Anderson on the left edge of the box cuts neatly to Wood, but his shot is blocked out for a corner. That's defended quickly, but Newcastle keep a firm hold of possession.

07:06 PM

48 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

It looks like Ritchie's achilles might have been caught, which could prove ominous. Lascelles appears to signal to the dug-out for a replacement, as the camera closes in on Ritchie's torn sock, split at the angle. He heads to the side as play restarts.

07:04 PM

46 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Ritchie goes down, looking to be in a lot of pain. He beats the ground in frustration, after being nicked by Byers. It doesn't look intentional, but must be painful, as Ritchie is in agony as he's treated on the pitch.

ritchie - AFP/Lindsey Parnaby

07:03 PM

Second half

A change apiece for each team: Dan Wood replaces Isak, as anticipated, and for Wednesday, yellow-carded Dele-Bashiru is substituted for Dennis Adeniran.

07:02 PM

Elsewhere...

Most of the Premier League teams have made it through the third round, spare a few notable exceptions. Here are the weekend's results so far:

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton

Gillingham 0-1 Leicester

Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth

Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley

Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest

Hull City 0-2 Fulham

Middlesborough 1-5 Brighton

Brentford vs West Ham kicked off at 5.30pm, and like this match, is still level at 0-0.

Forest manager Steve Cooper after their 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Blackpool - Reuters/Molly Darlington

06:57 PM

Half-time

Neither team should feel particularly aggrieved heading into the dressing rooms, but Sheffield Wednesday may be the happier. They have looked sharp and energised, and whilst there's no chance Howe was expecting a walkover, the home side have more than provided food for thought for the Newcastle manager.

Upon his return, Isak looked promising, if a little blunted (likely from his inarguable lack of recent game time); he'll likely be whipped off as he continues to build back his playing form.

isak - AFP/Lindsey Parnaby

06:47 PM

45+1 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Dele-Bashiru is handed the first yellow card of the match after stamping on Longstaff's foot moments after Longstaff successully won the ball off him in a sliding challenge.

That's the last action of a scintillating half, as Michael Salisbury blows his whistle.

06:46 PM

45 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Smith plays neatly to Byers, who sets up Windass running into the box, but Lewis sneaks the ball back and sets up a running Joelinton. He looks for Isak in front of him, but his pacing is off and he's mobbed by Wednesday players.

Just a minute of added time.

06:44 PM

44 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Lewis clings to Palmer as he pursues a long, loopy pass that looks almost to spill out of play at the Newcastle goal line. But Palmer gets to it, and wrests a cross into Dubravka's gloves.

At the other end, Murphy runs free and looks to chip Dawson, running off his line, but the ball falls too short and is chased to safety by the Wednesday defence.

06:43 PM

42 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Wednesday have an answer for everything that Newcastle have thrown at them in this half, and are energetically pouncing on every loose ball or misplayed pass.

06:40 PM

40 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Ritchie steps up to take a Newcastle freekick just to the left of the box. It's fed in nicely, but Wednesday can bundle the ball out, before conceding another freekick with a tenuous handball. This time, it's right on the edge of the box and much more dangerous looking, but the effort strikes the wall.

06:38 PM

37 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Wednesday can't make much from the corner, and Newcastle gets the break. Murphy goes on the run, but he's without support, and flounders at the last, and McGuinness can clear the ball away on the edge of the box.

06:37 PM

35 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Wednesday are set up very well indeed, and looked to break lose and have another chance. Windass attempts to run down a long ball, but Lascelles slides at pace to disposes him.

Quick as a flash, they come again, this time Smith looking for a route in from the right. Vaulks lets a flyer loose in the box which Botman scrambles to defend in the six-yard box for a Wednesday corner.

06:34 PM

33 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Dele-Bashiru's header pecks at Joelinton, trying to sneak the ball, but Vaulks gets closer, running for a loose ball before being clattered by the Newcastle man for a Wednesday free kick.

joelinton - Reuters/Ed Sykes

06:32 PM

31 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Palmer checks Anderson, knocking him to the ground at the halfway line and giving away a free-kick. Ritchie waits in the box to pick up an incoming cross, but he can't get purchase on it and it flies over the bar.

Wednesday get back in control, linking up beautifully through the middle of pack, but after Windass loses the ball with a too-clever pass just inside the Newcastle half, Botman is tackled and things go Newcastle's way.

06:28 PM

27 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Palmer overturns possession from Murphy, but can't hold onto possession for more than a few moments. Forced into defending, Wednesday concede a corner which looks for Isak at the near-post, but is booted away quickly by the first man.

06:25 PM

24 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Smith, in hot pursuit, brings down a Newcastle player, and they take the advantage quickly. Manquillo sets up Isak, who can pick off the pass beautifully and strike at Dawson, rocklike at the near-post.

The corner is taken short, and Newcastle nibble around the edge of the box, full of threat but unable to penetrate.

06:23 PM

22 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Joelinton plays cutely right to Isak, who springs forward to the edge of the box looking to cross in. James bullets the chance up the field and away from danger.

06:21 PM

20 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Joelinton skips down the right but can't find a chink of light to move through. Sheffield Wednesday are meeting Newcastle well, keeping the pressure up and forcing errors. Dubravka is besieged as he looks to pick up a back pass, and can only send it out for a throw-in.

Anderson catches Vaulks with a lose arm, keeping him down for a few moments, but entirely accidentally.

06:19 PM

18 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Botman, frustrated at being unable to bypass a buzzing Palmer, tumbles him on the touchline for Wednesday throw-in.

Lewis weaves in from the left, looking for a friendly face in the box, but his eventual cross is overcooked and easily dealt with by the home side.

06:17 PM

16 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Vaulks sneaks the ball in a messy pack on the halfway line, but it's back at Newcastle feet in no time. Joelinton sets off, but Byers slides in to pick the ball off. He gets to the ball, but as Joelinton rolls, Newcastle are granted the freekick.

06:15 PM

14 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Wednesday are buzzy and full of press, keeping Newcastle pinned in their own half. Anderson misplays the ball back to the edge of his box, and Windass takes advantage, sprinting onto the ball to fire at Dubravka. The shot streaks wide, as Wednesday's last chance did, but will serve as another reminder for the visitors to keep up their focus.

06:13 PM

11 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Johnson pulls down a good-looking high diagonal ball on the left, but is quickly smothered by Newcastle players.

Manquillo takes advantage of a sneaked foul and sprints in from the right entirely unattended chasing after a ball he reaches heroically. He can't cross to Isak cleanly, however, as a Wednesday boot shoots out lightning-quick to block the attempt.

06:09 PM

9 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Windass pulls down a clever long ball just inside the Newcastle half and weaves through the pack, looking to set up his team-mates to cross in from the left. Newcastle smother the chance, but its another show of pacey intent from the home side.

Lewis again tangles with Palmer, who nicks the ball from him but can't get much further when a team-mate of the defender's intervenes.

06:08 PM

7 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Lewis badly funks a throw-in from the right, which Palmer glides by to pick up and run on goal. He gets the shot away but it ends up just wide of the far post, with Dubravka at full stretch.

A lucky escape for Newcastle, who go on to quickly test Dawson; Isak leaps to pick up a righthanded cross but the goalkeeper reacts too quickly for any bloodletting.

06:06 PM

5 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

McGuinness grapples with Isak on the left wing, and the Newcastle man can't shrug him off. Freekick to the visitors, this one closer, 30 yards out and just left of the box. Anderson leaps to head the ball but a deflection means he can't strike it cleanly and the ball flies behind for a goal kick.

06:03 PM

3 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Dawson boots the ball up from goal for Palmer to head down just over the line in the Newcastle half. Smith skitters the ball out to the right and looks to cross in, but the ball flies too wide, skirting the box.

After a promising spell, Newcastle snatch back possession.

06:02 PM

1 min: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Newcastle 0

Wednesday announce themselves feistily with a sliding challenge in the opening seconds which hands a throw-in to the visitors. It could be punchy from here on out, as Newcastle line-up a free kick just inside the Wednesday half, but the long-range effort is headed out by Vaulks with little fuss.

Newcastle are in their much-discussed third kit, that squint-and-it's-Saudi Arabia white and green.

05:58 PM

Under the lights

The two teams stream out of the tunnel, as the lights come up on a blacked-out Hillsborough.

They shake hands, see off the mascots, and get ready to go.

We'll be underway in moments.

05:56 PM

The managers speak to MOTD

First of all, Darren Moore.

On what he told his players ahead of the fixture.

They're a good team, we're a good team, and go and play the game not the occasion.

Next up, Eddie Howe.

On whether there's risk involved in the return of Alexander Isak:

There's always risk when you put players on the pitch, but there's no risk in that he's done what he's needed to do.

On the missing Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin:

Callum has just come off a long illness [...] we decided to rest him. Maxi felt under the weather, so he's missing.

05:49 PM

Good timing for the Owls to meet the Magpies

If there is a good moment to meet an ascendant Newcastle, who have only lost once this season, this might be it. Currently in an automatic promotion spot in League One, Wednesday are unbeaten in three months.

Their last loss came against Southampton, when they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore greeted fans before kick-off at Hillsborough - PA/Nick Potts

05:34 PM

The hidden details behind Eddie Howe's unexpected Newcastle title challenge

It was tempting to laugh when Howe said the best thing he had managed to do during his time out of the game, after leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, was to convert his hand-written training session notes into a digital database. It was an early indication of his obsessive nature, but there have been serious benefits to this project. It is a remarkable piece of work – thousands of different training sessions, all painstakingly categorised with headings and subheadings. He can search the database either by category or keyword. It’s like Google for football managers.

As Newcastle look to formally announced their new chapter with a piece of silverware, Luke Edwards takes a look under the bonnet at their manager's meticulous way of doing things.

Read more here

howe - Serena Taylor/Getty Images

05:30 PM

The arrival of Mr £60m

Newcastle's record signing, Alexander Isak, will start for the first time since September after a spell of injuries - Serena Taylor/Getty Images

05:26 PM

Back in action

Within days of being recalled to Newcastle from Manchester United at his request, Martin Dubravka starts between the sticks for the visitors. He isn't the only player to do so that travelling fans might not be used to seeing, as Eddie Howe fields a side with eight changes to the one that faced Arsenal in their last gritty Premier League draw.

Sheffield Wednesday, currently second in League One by five points with a game in hand, have made only two changes to the team that routed Cambridge United 5-0 on Monday.

05:15 PM

Team news

Sheffield Wednesday: Cameron Dawson (GK), Reece James, Mark McGuinness, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, Marvin Johnson, Oluwafiyaso Dele-Bashiru, George Byers, Will Vaulks, Josh Windass, Michael Smith

Substitutes: Stockdale, Famewo, Hunt, Bakinson, Mighten, Aderiran, Brown, Wilks, Paterson

Newcastle: Martin Dubravka (GK), Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak, Joelinton

Substitutes: Darlow, Burn, Dummett, Trippier, Willock, Guimaraes, Fraser, Almiron, Wood

Miguel Almiron starts on the bench for the visitors - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

05:09 PM

Atmosphere building at Hillsborough

hillsborough - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

hillsborough - PA/Nick Potts

hillsborough - PA/Nick Potts

trippier - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

04:10 PM

Is this Newcastle's year to end trophy drought?

Newcastle United have not won major domestic silverware since 1955, but perhaps this is the year they can end the long wait for cup success.

Eddie Howe's team begin their FA Cup campaign away at Sheffield Wednesday this evening, although whether fans would prefer an FA Cup triumph or Champions League qualification is an open question. Howe's team selection will tell us plenty.

Newcastle have the Premier League's best defence, and showed their steel once again in a goalless draw at Arsenal when they faced criticism for their style of play and time wasting tactics.

Asked about that reaction, Howe said: "We are not here to be popular and to get other teams to like us. We are here to compete and to compete, we have to give everything to try and get a positive result.

"I've got no issue saying that. That is our job and that's what we're going to try and continue to do."

The Newcastle manager added: "Depending on how the game is going and where the momentum is in the game, you have to be streetwise and smart and find a way to get a positive result for your team, and certainly I think that's been a really good aspect of our play this year.

"But on the other side of that, I think we've been very proactive and tried to keep the ball in play in the vast majority of our games."

Wednesday are in contention for the League One title and promotion back to the Championship. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal collected more points last year than Wednesday – 2.06 points per game - but their fans are still smarting from dropping down to English football's third tier. Manager Darren Moore is under pressure to deliver immediate promotion to an expectant home crowd.

Full team news on the way shortly.