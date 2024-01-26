Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Coventry City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Sheffield Wednesday FC 0 - 0 Coventry City FC

20:20

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Barry Bannan.

20:21

Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.

20:20

Ellis Simms (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:20

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.

20:19

Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).

20:16

Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

20:15

Jay Dasilva (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:15

Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:14

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

20:10

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

20:10

Foul by Victor Torp (Coventry City).

20:10

Attempt saved. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

20:08

Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:08

Jay Dasilva (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:06

Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Momo Diaby.

20:06

Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

20:04

Offside, Coventry City. Ellis Simms is caught offside.

20:05

Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

20:04

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:04

Delay in match (Coventry City).

19:59

Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kasey Palmer with a cross.

19:56

Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).

19:56

Attempt missed. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

19:56

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Liam Kitching.

19:56

Attempt blocked. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djeidi Gassama.

19:53

Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Victor Torp with a cross following a corner.

19:52

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Barry Bannan.

19:50

Foul by Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday).

19:48

Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box.

19:46

First Half begins.

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

18:45

