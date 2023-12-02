Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackburn Rovers: Owls claim precious win over off-colour Rovers

Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri scored his first senior goal to help Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday to only their second win of the season against a frustrated Blackburn Rovers at a freezing Hillsborough.

Teenager Cadamarteri's fine early finish from Josh Windass' cutback gave the Owls a deserved lead which they held with reasonable comfort in the first half.

Leopold Wahlstedt then denied Cadamarteri a second before Rovers belatedly found their stride.

And it was no surprise it was Sammie Szmodics who eventually levelled with a powerful back-post header as the Championship's leading scorer notched his 14th goal of the season just past the hour.

Despite Rovers looking most likely to score a second, Wednesday's resilience was rewarded when half-time substitute Marvin Johnson drilled into the corner to restore their lead.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was then sent off after protesting too much in the aftermath of the goal before Windass' fine solo breakaway goal in the last minute put the tin lid on the Dane's difficult afternoon.

Wednesday stay bottom, despite the precious three points, as Rovers miss the chance to move into the play-off places after their first away defeat since October.

Cut 12 points from safety at the foot of the table, Wednesday came into the game buoyed by their gutsy point against leaders Leicester City in the week - their first in the past four games.

Even the loss of full-back Dominic Iorfa to injury in the opening moments did not destabilise them and their bold start was capped by a special moment for Cadamarteri - son of former Everton forward Danny - who has been at the club since he was eight.

Freed by the influential Barry Bannan, Windass flew down the left and his excellent cutback was steered high into the net by an onrushing Cadamarteri.

The Owls, helped by their dominant midfield, continued to swarm forward as Windass, back in the side after suspension, was denied by a smart low stop from Wahlstedt, who had to be alert again shortly afterwards to beat away George Byers' near-post strike.

Rovers, looking to extend their brilliant four-game winning run away from home, were surprisingly subdued, limited to efforts from distance, as Szmodics was frustrated for most of the first half - seeing his best moments snuffed out by some excellent work from Bambo Diaby and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Cadamarteri slammed an early effort after the break from 18 yards straight at Wahlstedt after being teed up by Bannan, as Wednesday continued to play the front-foot football wanted by new boss Danny Rohl.

Rovers, subdued in the first half, discovered their rhythm as Szmodics nodded the visitors level from James Hill's inviting cross to the far post - to maintain his remarkable scoring run, with his eighth goal away from home and seventh in his past five games.

What will frustrate Tomasson is that did not inspire Rovers to go on and win the match as Johnson epitomised Wednesday's spirit, finishing a rapid counter-attack with a precise finish into the bottom corner to celebrate his 100th Owls appearance in fine style.

Tomasson, feeling there was a foul in the build-up to the goal, was then sent to the stands for his complaints before Windass wrapped up a superb result for the home side with a celebratory third, running from the halfway line to slot past Wahlstedt.